Natalia Bryant is remembering the late family friend and baseball coach John Altobelli on his birthday.

The late Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter took to Instagram Story on Saturday to honor John on what would have been his 57th birthday. John tragically died alongside his wife, Keri, their daughter, Alyssa, Kobe and the NBA star's 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, in the Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

"Happy Birthday Mr. Alto," Natalia wrote alongside a photo of John wearing a baseball uniform. John was the head coach of the Orange Coast College baseball team and led the Pirate to a number state championship titles. John and Keri were also parents to daughter Alexis Altobelli and son J.J. Altobelli.

Instagram Story

Natalia's photo came from the OCC team's Instagram account, where they wished him a happy birthday. The post filled with people sharing messages and prayers to his family. On Facebook, the late coach's brother, Tony, also encouraged people to "Cheers Alto" as a way to celebrate his birthday.

Meanwhile, it's been a month filled with bittersweet celebrations for Natalia and her family. Vanessa Bryant had her birthday on May 5, with the 17-year-old sharing a sweet post dedicated to her mother.

"Happy Birthday Momma! I love you SO much!❤️," she captioned a pic.

On May 1, Natalia honored her late sister, Gigi, on what would have been her 14th birthday.

"Happy 14th Birthday Gigi! ❤️ I miss your smile everyday but I know you’re always smiling down on us from heaven with daddy.I LOVE YOU. 👼," she wrote next to a photo of the two.

For more on the family, see below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Brandy Says Kobe Bryant's Death Shook Her Faith (Exclusive)

Vanessa Bryant Says Daughter Capri ‘Looks Just Like Her Daddy' Kobe In Sweet New Pic

Vanessa Bryant Celebrates Birthday With 'One More Letter' From Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant’s Birthday Was Full of Sweet Family Memories This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery