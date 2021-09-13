Natalia Bryant has made her Met Gala debut!

The late Kobe Bryant's daughter dazzled as she made her way through the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday. The 18-year-old model wore an egg-shaped '60s-inspired dress by Conner Ives that featured colorful sequins and a small train. She accessorized with lavender platform heels.

While chatting with ET's Rachel Smith at the event, Natalia said she was "so excited and so nervous at the same time."

"I definitely wanted to do something really fun and young. I'm so glad Anna Wintour allowed me to wear this exhibit dress. This just feels like a dream," she said of her "Everyone's just been so welcoming and nice."

"Having my whole family support me is just so nice tonight... it means everything," also added that she couldn't wait to see Ciara.

John Shearer/WireImage

Natalia's mom, Vanessa, couldn't help but gush over her daughter, writing a special message on Instagram.

"Bringing back preschool drop off feelings as I send my first born off to her first Met Gala. The VOGUE team and Anna Wintour appointed Natalia this incredible dress designed by Conner Ives which will also be featured in the American Lexicon EXHIBIT," the proud mom wrote. "Thank you to Instagram, Anna Wintour and VOGUE for hosting my beautiful Natalia. Special thanks to our glam team!!!! @nataliabryant ❤️."

While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith on the carpet, close Bryant family friend Ciara gushed over Natalia's Met Gala debut.

"Nani is a star. She knows what she's doing... she's rocking it," Ciara said. "She's in college now. I'm the proud aunt. She doesn't need any notes!"

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. The exhibition, which opens Sept. 18, will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

