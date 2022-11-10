Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.

"They called me, they don't have family [in New York]," Natasha explained about why she was picked for the job. "I was there from the beginning. I saw them meet on the beach [on Bachelor in Paradise], so it was only fitting."

"It was so special having her there and having a private, intimate moment with the three of us," Serena later added in her own interview with ET.

Joe previously praised Natasha for capturing the nuptials on camera without being asked, something she didn't know if she'd be allowed to do.

"When we were in the courthouse, I thought I wasn't going to be able [film the wedding], but I was like, 'Let me just see,'" Natasha recalled. "... I was so happy. Everyone was like, 'Did you take video? Did you?' I was like, 'Uh, yes.' It was only gonna be for us. I’m, like, squealing in the background, but it was just so sweet."

The low-key ceremony "was so touching," Natasha said, adding that she's "so happy" for her pals.

"It was so emotional. It was just the three of us and the officiant in the room. We all cried," she said. "... Honestly, regardless if it's a courthouse, if it's a big wedding, the emotion is still there."

Natasha is equally excited about Joe and Serena's "big wedding," which will take place in September 2023.

As for what that event will look like, Pitt told ET that they're "all over the place" with the "overwhelming" planning as they decide between three potential locations. Meanwhile, Amabile joked that, for him, the most important part of the day is a bar.

"Wells will be at the wedding and he will play a special role," Pitt added of BiP's resident bartender, Wells Adams, "but I think he's gonna stay on the other side of the bar."

