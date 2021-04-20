Hallmark has set the leads for its latest mystery movie.

To Catch a Spy, which premieres Sunday, June 20 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, will star Nathalie Kelley (The Baker and the Beauty) and real-life married couple Colin Donnell (Chicago Med) and Patti Murin (Broadway's Frozen), ET can exclusively reveal.

The upcoming summer film kicks off when the newly renovated Hotel Optima in Malta has a grand reopening, and Chloe (Kelley) and her team from Destination Traveler magazine, which includes Sara (Murin), head over to cover the travel scene in Malta. On her first night in Malta, Chloe overhears an altercation happening through the air vent of her hotel room and then sees someone fall to their death -- right past her hotel window. Chloe assists FBI agent Aaron (Donnell) working on the case, but will they catch the killer before the killer finds them?

The movie is currently filming on location in Malta.

This marks Kelley's Hallmark debut, while Donnell and Murin previously starred in 2020's Love on Iceland.

To Catch a Spy is produced by Agnes Bristow, Colin Azzopardi, Borga Dorter and associate producer Christopher Landry. Leif Bristow serves as executive producer. Jeff Beesley directs from a script by Rick Garman.

This is the latest Hallmark original to film in the Mediterranean, following February's Mix Up in the Mediterranean, which starred Jessica Lowndes and Jeremy Jordan. To see Hallmark's "Summer Nights" original movie lineup, go here.

To Catch a Spy premieres Sunday, June 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. For more on Hallmark, watch below.

