It's a sad day for the NBC News team.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie revealed via Instagram on Friday that her colleague, Larry Edgeworth, died after testing positive for COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

"My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving," Guthrie captioned her post. "All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were - he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him."

"Larry, dear, I will miss you," she added. "My deepest condolences and prayers to his family."

Guthrie later shared a photo of her posed with Edgeworth and some other staff members, writing: "The good old days with Larry. Rest In Peace."

Al Roker shared similar sentiments via Twitter. "Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally," he recalled. "You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss."

Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew. A tremendous loss https://t.co/CD8tSbttd6 via @NBCNews — Al Roker (@alroker) March 20, 2020

The Today show also confirmed the news on their website and social media accounts. "A longtime employee of NBC News died Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus," NBC News Chairman Andy Lack said in an email to staff.

"Many of you were fortunate enough to work with Larry over the years, so you know that he was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were," Lack continued. "We are doing everything we can to support his family during this very difficult time."

According to Today, Edgeworth (who also suffered from other health issues) had been working in an equipment room at NBC News' 30 Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York City. The outlet reports that he had previously spent 25 years at NBC News working as an audio technician, where he was well-known to many network correspondents who traveled with him around the world.

Edgeworth is survived by his wife, Crystal, and two sons. See more social media tributes below:

This is Larry Edgeworth (left), our ⁦@NBCNews⁩ colleague who died from #coronavirus and this is why I loved him. He made every shoot, no matter where or what, better. pic.twitter.com/8otVFXdNhn — Anne Thompson (@annenbcnews) March 20, 2020

The man on the left is Larry Edgeworth. I met him as the sound tech on our team that covered the Romney campaign in 2012. He called me “slim,” and helped me put together my first resume tape. He was SO proud of his kids. He was hilarious. Yesterday he lost his fight with COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/73D93utgPX — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) March 20, 2020

From Andy Lack Chairman of @NBCNews@MSNBC News: “Larry Edgeworth passed away yesterday.”



Larry left 30 Rock a week ago today saying he didn’t feel well and then tested positive for #COVID19.



He worked for us over 25 years.



Rest In Peace Larry 🙏 — Bill Karins (@BillKarins) March 20, 2020

Very sad to learn one of our colleagues, Larry Edgeworth, has died after testing positive for coronavirus https://t.co/urYdefEIoL — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) March 20, 2020

This is heartbreaking. Larry Edgeworth always, always greeted me with a huge smile and hug. He was a good man who has now died of COVID-19. Rest in peace, Larry. https://t.co/IFnQ84N0hA — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 20, 2020

RIP Larry Edgeworth. You had the best stories from a lifetime of covering news the world over. A gentle giant and nurturing soul. I’m sorry we never got those drinks when I came back to NY. You will be so missed. pic.twitter.com/rMWzcxwxbW — Michelle Dubert (@michelledubert) March 20, 2020

Larry Edgeworth “was the guy you wanted by your side no matter where you were” and I’m truly honored to have had him by my side on many assignments at @NBCNews. He was my weekly check-in partner. Family. He died after testing positive for #coronavirus and I will miss him pic.twitter.com/ErbYeQ7sl0 — Shannon Clash (@ShannonClash) March 20, 2020

