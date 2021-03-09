'NCIS' Fans Are Not OK With Latest Episode's Shocking Death
Fans are shook after a shocking death on Tuesday's episode of NCIS. The episode focused on the team investigating the competitive world of food trucks after finding the body of a man who froze to death in the back of one, but that wasn't what got fans all riled up. It wasn't until the episode neared its ending that fans saw Tobias Fornell, played by Joe Spano, get a shocking call.
Fornell called Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, who rushed off to the hospital after it was revealed that Fornell’s daughter, Emily, had relapsed. Fornell had found Emily at home surrounded by pills before rushing her to the ER. Emily unfortunately died after her relapse. After Fornell found out, Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) read a poem by Merritt Malloy called "Epitaph." A fan of the show shared the poem on Twitter.
The emotional ending and Emily's unexpected death left fans "not OK" to say the least.
Fans pleaded with the show to let them get through one episode without crying.
Others accused the show of going too far, calling tonight's episode of NCIS "brutal."
The show's Twitter account responded to the onslaught of distraught fans, urging them to "take a breath."
"Sit down. Take a breath. #NCIS," the tweet read.
Fans of the show have been through it lately. Just last month, it was revealed that the team was hit especially hard by COVID-19. Jimmy Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen, suffered a devastating loss when his wife, Breena, died of the virus.
Viewers were heartbroken for Palmer, while others expressed their frustration over the storyline, especially following the deaths of other characters on NCIS. See their reactions below.
The show was dealt a blow over the summer when ET confirmed that fan-favorite, Maria Bello, would be leaving the show in its 18th season. Her final episode aired last week.
NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
RELATED CONTENT
'NCIS': Maria Bello's Final Episode Ends With a Bittersweet Goodbye
'NCIS: LA' Stars Daniela Ruah & Eric Christian Olsen on Hawaii Spinoff
'NCIS: New Orleans' Ending After Season 7
Related Gallery