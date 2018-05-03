'NCIS: LA' Sneak Peek: Kensi and Deeks Adorably Bicker Over Their Wedding Plans (Exclusive)

Wedding planning is about to get stressful!

On Sunday's episode of NCIS: Los Angeles, titled "Where Everybody Knows Your Name," the NCIS partners with the FBI after a Marine is murdered by a rare nerve gas.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Kensi (Daniela Ruah) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) get their workout on while discussing their wedding plans, which brings up a flurry of surprising compromises about their upcoming nuptials. In a dramatic 180, Deeks agrees to a live band and a chocolate fountain at the wedding reception, both things he once didn't care for. Taken aback by his sudden change of heart, Kensi asks Deeks what is really going on.

"I want a bar," Deeks confesses, startling Kensi. "I want to bring a bar to me. Moreover, I want to bring a bar to us. Think about this: This is the American dream. You love hot appetizers. I love a good dive."

"In case you hadn't noticed, Guy Fieri, we can't afford a bar," Kensi says, amused by her fiance's new dream.

"First mistake, you gotta think about this less as an expense and more as an investment opportunity," Deeks defends.

"You're right. We'll have the wedding and then we'll buy a bar... While we're at it, how do you feel about lake houses?" Kensi answers, dripping with sarcasm.

But Deeks is too excited at the prospect of owning a bar to realize that she's kidding -- that is, until she mentions the Australian band Air Supply. Watch the exclusive clip above to see what happens next.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'NCIS: LA' Star Daniela Ruah Talks Getting Her Body Back After Kids in 'CBS Watch' Magazine

'NCIS: LA' Sneak Peek: LL Cool J Kicks Down a Door to #SaveHetty (Exclusive)

Go Behind the Scenes of 'NCIS: LA' as the Gang Tries to Find Hetty

Related Gallery