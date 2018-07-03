'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Linda Hunt Hospitalized After Car Accident

Oscar-winning actress Linda Hunt was involved in a serious car accident on Monday in Los Angeles, ET can confirm.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department tells ET that they responded to a 911 call at 2:49 p.m. that sent the LAFD to the 7800 block of Fountain Avenue near Orange Grove Avenue.

"Our crews transported at least one person who was ill or injured and they were taken to an area hospital," the spokesperson says. "The LAPD was notified to investigate.”

ET has reached out to a rep for Hunt.

TMZ reports that 73-year-old Hunt was driving a black BMW SUV Monday and tried making a left turn when she struck a sedan and then collided with a Honda SUV. According to the report, Hunt was visibly shaken and taken to the hospital after paramedics evaluated her. The other drivers reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

Hunt is perhaps best known for her role as Operations Manager Henrietta "Hetty" Lange on NCIS: Los Angeles. She also won an Oscar in 1984 for Best Supporting Actress for her part in The Year of Living Dangerously, becoming the first person to win an Oscar for portraying a character of the opposite sex.

Last November, ET was on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles with Hunt, as well as Chris O'Donnell and LL Cool J, as they celebrated their 200th episode.