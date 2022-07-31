Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, is signaling the end of their marriage. On Saturday, the model took to Instagram to share a lengthy message which accused her husband of infidelity.

“8 Years. 8 Years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who sell their bodies to him unprotected.. every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement,” the model wrote in the note that was simply captioned, "God bless 🤍."

“To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist. I will no longer lie to the public or pretend that this is something it isn’t. I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache,” she added.

Smith went on to ask the public to stop sharing information with her and said that she has no hate in her heart for her husband.

“I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern,” she wrote. “I am not a victim. I'm choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best – Crystal Renay.”

The "One in a Million" singer did not respond to the post. However, the musician liked Smith's post from his respective Instagram account.

Ne-Yo, 42, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, and Smith, tied the knot for the first time in 2016. The couple, who are parents of Shaffer 6, Roman, 3, and 1-year-old Isabella, announced in February 2020 that they decided to end their marriage.

However, the pair surprised the world when the remarried during a lavish ceremony in Las Vegas in April.

In June, ET spoke to Ne-Yo about his latest album, and the lead single, “Don’t Love Me” which was an open letter to his wife about a time when their marriage was on the rocks.

"When she first heard the song it reminded her of the time we were in when I wrote the song," Ne-Yo told ET. "That was kind of a teary moment because the song was written in the throes of us potentially getting a divorce."

The “Knock You Down” singer said at the time that the pair were in a good space, following the release of the single and their second wedding.

"I can say this now. I didn't realize it in the moment but I can say this now, that the open letter was me trying to cop out," said Ne-Yo.

"It was me trying to tell her that I couldn't be who she deserves. Once I realized what I wanted and who I needed to be for her, [boom] we're in a great place."

At the time, neither party has filed divorce documents.

