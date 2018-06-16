Ne-Yo's Wife Crystal Smith Shares Precious First Photos of Newborn Son Roman

Ne-Yo's baby boy is too cute!

The World of Dance judge's wife, Crystal Smith, took to Instagram on Friday to share the precious first photos of the couple's newborn son, Roman Alexander-Raj Smith, just one day after he was born.

Roman is Ne-Yo's second child with Crystal. The two also share a 2-year-old son, Shaffer, while the 38-year-old singer is also dad to a 6-year-old son, Mason, and a 7-year-old daughter, Madilyn, from a previous relationship.

In snaps on her Instagram Story on Friday, Crystal shared a sweet moment of Ne-Yo bonding with their new baby with skin-to-skin contact. She shared a similar photo of herself holding Roman, captioning the pic, "Blessed!" And in a post to Instagram on Saturday, Crystal revealed that Roman's birth wasn't exactly smooth sailing.

"I had a ironclad birth plan and I was determined to do it my way. But God had other plans apparently 🤷🏽‍♀️ A routine doctors visit on Thursday and I was rushed straight to the hospital and into surgery less than a hour later!" she wrote. "Roman wasn’t doing well in my womb and had to be taken immediately or the doctors feared the worst. Scariest moments ever!!!"

"But he’s here and he’s healthy and we are so happy!!!!!! Thank you @neyo for giving me the one thing I’ve always longed for.. my very own family! I love you and these kids so much!" Crystal added. "#SmithGangGrows #KingRo🙌🏽🎉🎊 #BreastIsBest👏🏽 (can’t you tell I’m so happy rn😍)."

ET caught up with Ne-Yo in late January, where he gushed about adding another bundle of joy to his family.

"Every single time is like the first time. It's definitely a labor of love, I'll say that," he said.

See more in the video below.

