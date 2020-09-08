Neil Patrick Harris is celebrating six years of marriage -- and he has "no regrets." The How I Met Your Mother star honored his husband, David Burtka, by posting a photo from their 2014 wedding in Italy along with a heartfelt message.

"Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets," Harris wrote. "Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful."

Burtka also posted a photo from their nuptials along with a sweet note. "Six years ago today @nph and I got hitched. Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can't believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. 😂," the 45-year-old cookbook author captioned the candid wedding pic. "You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life. #6yearanniversary"

Mad Men star Christina Hendricks was apparently at the couple's wedding six years ago, as she commented on Burtka's post, "This was a night of magic."

A week prior to their anniversary, Burtka posted an intimate photo of him and Harris, writing, "Loved spending August with this one. I hope September is just as good."

Harris and Burtka, who are parents to 9-year-old twins Harper and Gideon, have been together since 2004 and in an exclusive interview with ET, the 47-year-old actor shared their secret to a lasting relationship.

"I think the secret to a relationship is just perseverance," he said. "It's not always pretty …but he's pretty, so it makes it easy."

