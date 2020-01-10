Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dead at 67

Canadian musician Neil Peart, best known as the drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush, died on Tuesday at age 67, the band confirmed.

"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredible brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma)," Rush's statement reads. "We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time."

The statement ends with the band adding that if people wish to express their condolences, they can choose a cancer research group or charity or their choice to make a donation in Neil's name. "Rest in peace, brother."

Neil Peart September 12, 1952 - January 7, 2020 pic.twitter.com/NivX2RhiB8 — Rush (@rushtheband) January 10, 2020

Iconic for his epic drum solos and impressive, 360-degree drum kit, Peart was born in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1952 and joined Rush, a local Toronto band, in the summer of 1974. He wrote and played on 18 of the band's 19 studio albums -- all but their 1974 self-titled debut -- and was a member until he announced his retirement in December 2015. Fellow Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson subsequently confirmed the band was calling it quits in 2018, after 50 years together.

Rush was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Along with his musical legacy, Peart is survived by his wife, photographer Carrie Nuttall, and daughter Olivia.

Peart's influence on the world of music was evident in the outpouring of messages on social media following the announcement of his death. Peter Frampton shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, "Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear."

Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear. — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) January 10, 2020

"dude...fu%+in Neil The GAWD," Questlove wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "All respect due to the legend. RIP."

"The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForever," Jack Black shared.

The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForeverpic.twitter.com/o4Y6chFiB3 — Jack Black (@jackblack) January 10, 2020

See more tributes to Peart below:

I just heard about Neil Peart passing. I feel real bad about this - he was way too young. Neil was one of the great drummers and he’ll be missed. Love & mercy to Neil’s family.

– Brian pic.twitter.com/T5qjECWX1W — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) January 10, 2020

RIP Neil Peart drummer for Canadian rock band #Rush Condolences to his family and fellow band members Geddy and Alex #Rush#neilpeart — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 10, 2020

RIP #NeilPeart You were a sensational musician, and a wonderful writer (everyone should read “Ghost Rider”) but best of all, you were a great friend to my brother from another mother @VerticalHorizon Rest easy. Matt will proudly honor your memory. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 10, 2020

Oh man... Neil Peart. Every drummer just ran to their kit to bust out Tom Sawyer. His dedication and RE-dedication to his craft is a lesson in always improving. Never be complacent. You can ALWAYS be better. R.I.P. — patrick wilson (@patrickwilson73) January 10, 2020

My prayers and condolences to the Peart Family, Fans and Friends. Neil was a kind soul. R.I.P....... Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 - Rolling Stone https://t.co/icYz6fnXfE — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) January 10, 2020

Absolutely Horrible News. Neal Peart has died after fighting brain cancer for years. His later life was filled with so much family tragedy. So, so sad. I’m just shocked. pic.twitter.com/EM4Ea1quaY — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) January 10, 2020

Very sad that Rush drummer Neil Peart has passed away. He was very inspiration to anyone who loved the drums. His talent and musical arrangements will be missed as they have given so much joy to many. May God Grant you rest and peace.@rushtheband — Mike Piazza (@mikepiazza31) January 10, 2020

So sad to hear about Neil Peart

I only got to meet him once but we were both

St Catharines natives. Incredible drummer obviously

but also, he gave RUSH their signature thought provoking lyrics. Huge Loss RIP RS — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) January 10, 2020

In what is perhaps one of the most Canadian things ever, here is Neil Peart drumming along to the Hockey Night in Canada theme https://t.co/0GXy142KW0 — Steve Niles (@SteveNilesCBC) January 10, 2020

Related Gallery