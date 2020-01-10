Neil Peart, Rush Drummer, Dead at 67
Canadian musician Neil Peart, best known as the drummer and lyricist for the rock band Rush, died on Tuesday at age 67, the band confirmed.
"It is with broken hearts and the deepest sadness that we must share the terrible news that on Tuesday our friend, soul brother and band mate of over 45 years, Neil, has lost his incredible brave three and a half year battle with brain cancer (Glioblastoma)," Rush's statement reads. "We ask that friends, fans, and media alike understandably respect the family's need for privacy and peace at this extremely painful and difficult time."
The statement ends with the band adding that if people wish to express their condolences, they can choose a cancer research group or charity or their choice to make a donation in Neil's name. "Rest in peace, brother."
Iconic for his epic drum solos and impressive, 360-degree drum kit, Peart was born in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1952 and joined Rush, a local Toronto band, in the summer of 1974. He wrote and played on 18 of the band's 19 studio albums -- all but their 1974 self-titled debut -- and was a member until he announced his retirement in December 2015. Fellow Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson subsequently confirmed the band was calling it quits in 2018, after 50 years together.
Rush was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013. Along with his musical legacy, Peart is survived by his wife, photographer Carrie Nuttall, and daughter Olivia.
Peart's influence on the world of music was evident in the outpouring of messages on social media following the announcement of his death. Peter Frampton shared his condolences on Twitter, writing, "Rest In Peace Neil Peart. So sad to hear."
"dude...fu%+in Neil The GAWD," Questlove wrote on Twitter and Instagram. "All respect due to the legend. RIP."
"The master will be missed - Neil Peart RIP #RushForever," Jack Black shared.
See more tributes to Peart below:
