Nelly and Ashanti are Back Together and 'Very Happy' After 2013 Split

Rekindling the flame! Nelly and Ashanti are making another go at their romantic relationship.

After sparking romance rumors last month, when they were spotted spending time together in Las Vegas, a source tells ET, "Nelly and Ashanti are back together and both of them are very happy."

Nelly, 48, and Ashanti, 42, were seen holding hands as they walked through T-Mobile Arena late last month, during the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. In another video posted to social media, the duo was captured performing their hit "Body on Me," during a pool party.

Another source tells ET, "Nelly and Ashanti are really enjoying their time together."

The singers began their relationship in 2003. The pair had an on-again, off-again romance before officially calling it quits in 2013.

In February, ET spoke with Nelly at the GRAMMYs, where he shared that time had healed their past wounds.

"Time does wonders for a lot of different things," he told ET. "And time is one those things that allows you time to reflect on what's what, and you get a chance to see things in a different light and see your faults. So I think we both did that and it's cool that we just friends."

In December, fans began to question the status of their relationship after Ashanti appeared onstage with the "Country Grammar" rapper at the Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe concert in Arizona.

Following the performance, Ashanti appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she was asked about her reaction to fans wanting her to get back with the rapper.

"My reaction was 'wow,'" she told host Andy Cohen. "It was a lot of comments and a lot of people wanting that." However, she played coy when pressed on whether or not the two were exploring the possibility of getting back together.

