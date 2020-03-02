Everybody knows NeNe Leakes likes to cash checks -- but just how much is she cashing??

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joins the women of LadyGang -- ET's very own Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek -- for the next episode of their hit podcast, and ET has your exclusive first listen! The LadyGang ladies comes in with the hard-hitting questions, straight up asking NeNe if she's the highest-paid Housewife.

"You know, I heard rumors that Kandi [Burruss] was the highest-paid Housewife," NeNe replies. "So, I don’t know. I don't know. We don't know. I think everybody kinda assumes. What I do know is that I like my check. I don't know what whoever's making. I don't really care!"

At the start of the current season of RHOA, Kenya Moore told Wendy Williams she believed Kandi to be the highest-paid Housewife. While exact figures weren't discussed, Kandi told ET she wasn't exactly a fan of that information being reported.

"When I see those reports that will come out about how much each person makes on the show, I'm like, 'Who's giving them this information?'" she shared at the time. "Like, who's really sending it in to say, 'Oh, this person makes…' I know I'm not telling anybody how much I make!"

"Bravo has treated me well, as well as they treat everybody well on this show," she added. "They take care of us and I'm happy with what they pay me and I'm leaving it at that. I do not care about what everybody else gets paid, so then I don't want them to care what I get paid."

NeNe shares a similar sentiment to her co-star.

"When I negotiated my money, I negotiated the money that I wanted," she says. "You can't worry about the next person, 'cause that's gonna mess you up. You know, you're gonna be thinking about how much money she’s making, $2 more than me… If she is higher-paid than I am, she’s not getting much more than me, baby. It may be $5 more, so she can keep it."

"Listen, I'm a real hustler," NeNe notes. "I literally have, I think, 10 jobs. Working on 15. And I always tell people that you have to make sure that you have something else. When one thing goes away, you can grab at that … You gotta have other things!"

NeNe is currently thinking about her future and if it includes Housewives, recently telling ET she's not sure she'll return to the series after season 12 wraps.

"If it was my time to go, I absolutely have no problem with that, because the show has been good to me," NeNe told ET last month. "I can't say what I would do, what I say is that my entire team and I, every season, we always get together and talk about what's best for me. So, I don't know what we would do, I don't know. But what I do know is that I don't wanna continue to be in a setting where I feel like they're being very malicious towards me."

For more from NeNe -- including who she would want to join her for an all-stars cast of Housewives -- check out the clip above. The full episode of LadyGang with NeNe will debut Tuesday, wherever you listen to podcasts.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo.

