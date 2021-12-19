NeNe Leakes Steps Out With New Man, Reveals She's Dating Again

NeNe Leakes is dating a new man.

According TMZ, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star was spotted out in Miami with businessman Nyonisela Sioh over the weekend, shortly after telling The Shade Room that she was no longer single and was dating someone new.

"We’re dating! We’re friends.” She shared before revealing that her late husband Gregg, gave her his blessing to move on before he tragically lost his battle with colon cancer earlier this year.

"I will love Gregg forever & ever! Grieving is hard! Even harder & depressing alone," NeNe admitted. "Gregg and I had a very tearful conversation before his passing. His words to me were “be happy, keep smiling and he who finds you, has found a good one."

Backgrid

The new photo of the pair comes just days after NeNe made their relationship Instagram official, sharing several photos of her alongside her new boo during her birthday celebration in Atlanta. The relationship marks the first for NeNe since Gregg's passing.

"This year i didn’t want to celebrate my birthday in a big way! I just wanted to chill wit a few love ones but my fam would NOT let it be that way!," she wrote alongside a photo slideshow that featured Nyonisela and fellow RHOA alum, Porsha Williams.



"My son decided to throw me a surprise birthday party! This is the first party he has ever thrown me! He did so GOOD! Love you @kingbrentt," she continued. "Not to mention, this is the 3rd gathering I’ve had this week 😩 I love all of y’all for loving me and making sure am good during this time❤️ The rest of the pics will be in my story! ENJOY."

In October, NeNe addressed the men that had been slipping into her DMs just one month after Gregg's passing.

"Thank you to everybody. All the gentleman that have been in my DMs, thank y'all too," she said on her Instagram Story, before jokingly wiggling her eyebrows as she said, "Heyyy!"

"I'm just over here doing me right now, but hey!" she added. "I love reading the messages. They are inspiring to say the least. Thank you."

The former reality TV star has been open about she was coping since Gregg's death and how she's been adjusting to her "new normal."

"I have a whole group of people that's coming to my house everyday doing different stuff with me. So, trying to keep my mind off of... events that recently happened," NeNe said in the September post. "Love you guys. I'm OK and I'm pushing through."

"I have good days and bad days. But... they said it's normal. So, some days I'm up. Some days I'm down," she added. "... Good days and bad days, pushing through."

RELATED CONTENT

NeNe Leakes Says She'd Return to 'Real Housewives of Atlanta'

NeNe Leakes Has a Message for the Men Slipping Into Her DMs

NeNe Leakes Talks Adjusting to New Normal After Husband's Death

NeNe Leakes Talks 'Adjusting to New Normal' After Husband Gregg's Death This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery