"I want to take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite."

So says one of the characters in the trailer for Netflix's Hollywood, but it's also what the show itself hopes to do. The Ryan Murphy-created limited series mixes historical fact with revisionist fantasy to look at what could have been had Hollywood's Golden Age not been mired in racism, sexism and homophobia.

Hollywood features real-life icons like Rock Hudson (played by Jake Picking), Anna May Wong (Michelle Krusiec) and Hattie McDaniel (Queen Latifah), alongside a glitzy, glamorous, all-star ensemble: Darren Criss, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jim Parsons, David Corenswet and more!

"If we change the way that movies are made," Criss' aspiring director, Raymond, says, "I think we can change the world." Watch the trailer below.

Hollywood comes to Netflix on May 1.

