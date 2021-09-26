News

Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo Welcome Third Child Together

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Congrats to Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo! The couple welcomed their third child together, they announced on Instagram on Saturday. 

The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Cleo and 2-year-old son Beau. They couldn't have seemed happier to welcome baby No. 3. 

Perlongo shared the news with a candid pic of herself seemingly holding her newborn for the first time, captioning the snap, "Nothin like it." 

Schulman, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself giving the baby boy a sweet kiss. "Happy birthday little man," he wrote alongside the clip. 

On Sunday, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed the baby's name: Cy Monroe. 

"Cy Monroe! best birthday present EVER 🥰 Thank you @lauraperlongo for making my life so full and magical," he wrote on Instagram. 

Schulman and Perlongo announced they were expecting in April. He shared the news alongside a cute family snap of himself, Perlongo and their kids all showing off their bellies. 

"WE’RE PREGNANT!!! 🥰🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick 📸: @arnold_daniel," Schulman wrote on Instagram, as fans expressed their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.  

