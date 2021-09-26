Nev Schulman and Wife Laura Perlongo Welcome Third Child Together
Nev Schulman Talks 10 Years of ‘Catfish’ and How COVID-19 Affect…
JoJo Siwa Reveals When She'll Meet Her 'Dancing With the Stars' …
Mel C Talks Potential Spice Girls Reunion on ‘Dancing With the S…
Pregnant Jeannie Mai and Jeezy React to Baby's Heartbeat During …
Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Studies Derek Hough's TikToks for ‘DWTS’ …
JoJo Siwa, Amanda Kloots and Suni Lee Shine on ‘DWTS’ Premiere
‘Dancing With the Stars:’ How Amanda Kloots Will Honor Late Husb…
Tyra Banks Teases ‘Big Changes’ for Season 30 of ‘DWTS’
Derek Hough Reveals the 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30 Conte…
'DWTS': Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin Shows Off His Moves and Sings BTS…
‘Bling Empire’ Star Christine Chiu Reveals Why She Turned Down ‘…
‘The Voice’ Coaches Joke Ariana Grande Is a ‘Threat,’ Tyra Banks…
Jana Kramer Talks New Music and Dating After Divorce (Exclusive)
Wendy Williams Has COVID-19, Postpones Season 13 Of ‘The Wendy W…
'The View': Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro Test Positive for COVID…
Regé-Jean Page Steps Out With Girlfriend, Kanye West Seemingly H…
‘That Thing You Do’ Cast Reunites for 25th Anniversary (Exclusiv…
‘RHOA’ Stars Reunite at NeNe Leakes’ Husband Gregg’s Memorial
Rihanna and Nicki Minaj Go on Double Date With A$AP Rocky and Ke…
Congrats to Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo! The couple welcomed their third child together, they announced on Instagram on Saturday.
The two are already parents to 4-year-old daughter Cleo and 2-year-old son Beau. They couldn't have seemed happier to welcome baby No. 3.
Perlongo shared the news with a candid pic of herself seemingly holding her newborn for the first time, captioning the snap, "Nothin like it."
Schulman, meanwhile, shared a photo of himself giving the baby boy a sweet kiss. "Happy birthday little man," he wrote alongside the clip.
On Sunday, the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed the baby's name: Cy Monroe.
"Cy Monroe! best birthday present EVER 🥰 Thank you @lauraperlongo for making my life so full and magical," he wrote on Instagram.
Schulman and Perlongo announced they were expecting in April. He shared the news alongside a cute family snap of himself, Perlongo and their kids all showing off their bellies.
"WE’RE PREGNANT!!! 🥰🤯🤪 #3 #HatTrick 📸: @arnold_daniel," Schulman wrote on Instagram, as fans expressed their congratulations and well wishes in the comments.
See more on Schulman in the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman and Laura Perlongo Expecting Baby No. 3
Nev Schulman Explains Why It's 'Better' He Placed Second on 'DWTS'
'DWTS': Nev Schulman Opens Up About Recovering From COVID-19