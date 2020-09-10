Nev Schulman couldn't be happier about joining season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, but after flying to Los Angeles and having to get tested for COVID-19, he's just ready to get things started.

As of Monday, the day of his ET interview, the Catfish: The TV Show host said he had yet to begin rehearsals for the dance competition show, which kicks off Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

"I only got the call a week ago. Basically the call was, 'We want you for the show. We need you to say yes today so that we can announce you tomorrow on Good Morning America and then fly to L.A. as soon as possible,'" Schulman, 35, revealed to ET's Lauren Zima. "So it's been a whirlwind. I only just got to L.A. a couple days ago. Obviously, for safety purposes, I haven't even started rehearsing in the studio yet because I'm waiting to get my test back to make sure that I'm COVID-free."

"It's just been exciting and non-stop," he continued. "I really haven't felt this sort of energy and excitement in a long time, so it's been fun."

Meanwhile, other celebrity contestants like Kaitlyn Bristowe and AJ McLean hired personal trainers, and have been working on getting in DWTS-shape for months now. So, does Schulman think they have an unfair advantage?

"You know, I'm happy for them, that they had the time to prepare. And I'm glad the first week isn't an elimination week because I'm going to have a very short rehearsal period," he said. "But for me, it's all part of the fun of it."

He added, "The last-minute nature of me coming on the show is sort of very much in keeping with the theme of my life, which is, things happen, they happen quickly, you just say 'yes,' go for it, give it everything you've got and hope for the best."

Being cast on DWTS is a dream come true for Schulman, who told ET he always wanted to take part in the competition show, but "never thought it would really happen."

"I had imagined and dreamed it might happen. A lot of people don't know this about me but I've been in the world of dance, both as a dancer and a fan, and as a photographer and filmmaker almost my entire life," he explained. "I love and am totally obsessed with dance, so I've always sort of mused at the idea of maybe one day being on the show."

As for what he'll be dancing to during premiere night, Schulman teased that he and his pro partner will be doing a Foxtrot. Hear the latest from Schulman's DWTS competitors in the video below, and tune into Entertainment Tonight on Thursday for more!

