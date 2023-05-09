Devi is wrapping up her high school experience with one "banging" senior year.

Netflix released the new trailer for the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever on Tuesday, which opens with Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) in the aftermath of their "one free boink." And even though Devi has now done the deed, the teen is still struggling to juggle school, friendship, love and her next chapter.

"Well, we did it. We had sex," Devi says as she stares at Ben's ceiling, making things even more awkward when she leaves: "Catch you on the flippity-flip!"

Of course, Devi is the queen of avoidance, so she and Ben barely speak to each other following their late-night hookup. But things get more complicated when Devi spots Ben kissing a new girl and Paxton (Darren Barnet) unexpectedly returns.

And when a classmate, Ethan (Michael Cimino), suddenly got hot over summer break, Devi's head is turned.

"I know, it's scary. Our lives are changing. But change is good," Devi's mother says. Watch the new trailer below.

ET spoke with Never Have I Ever showrunner Lang Fisher about that potential life-changing season 3 cliffhanger, when Devi used her "one free boink" pass with Ben after failed relationships with Paxton and Des, the son of her mother's not-so-great friend.

"Whether or not they have sex in that moment, there is a fallout from it. It does shake things up for season 4," Fisher told ET in August. "Once the specter of sex appears, the stakes just go higher. So without spoiling anything, I will just say, it does sort of change up their relationship and the dynamics a bit for everybody."

Never Have I Ever returns Thursday, June 8 on Netflix.

