Warning: This story contains spoilers from the first season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever.

Netflix has another hit on its hands with teen comedy, Never Have I Ever. So, what are the chances of a second season?

Less than one week after the first season dropped on the streaming service, viewers have been flocking to the half-hour series from co-creators Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher in droves, often binge-watching all 10 episodes in one (or very few) sittings. Largely inspired by Kaling's own childhood, the story centers around Devi (breakout star Maitreyi Ramakrishan), a first-generation Indian-American high school teen trying to move on with her life months after the sudden death of her father from a heart attack. She makes a pact with her friends that this will be the year she'll finally get with swim stud Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), which ends up putting her squarely at the center of a love triangle with academic nemesis Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

While the finale tied up certain storylines, it left many questions unanswered: Will Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan) and Devi actually make the move to India? Is Devi Team Paxton or Team Ben? Will Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy) still appear in Devi's visions? When asked about the chances of a season two and all the loose threads that have yet to be tied up, Fisher expressed optimism that the series will return.

"I mean, I'm hopeful," Fisher exclusively tells ET, remaining cautiously optimistic about the show's future.

To its credit, Never Have I Ever claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix in the U.S., Canada (where Ramakrishnan hails from), India and a slew of other countries in recent days.

I’m truly in shock. I can’t believe that our show about a complicated little Indian family has been seen by this many people. @loulielang, the entire cast and crew are so grateful to you for making us #1 around the world on @netflix. We love you guys! Thank you!! @neverhaveieverpic.twitter.com/s8F16z94VD — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 2, 2020

"It's like you don't want to jinx anything but I feel optimistic," the Mindy Project and Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer adds. "I'd love to keep telling the story and come back and see where these characters are. It was a really fun show to work on and to write. I'm optimistic but nothing's a guarantee."

The passionate response from fans since the April 27 launch have been a delight to follow, Fisher says.

"It's been amazing. You never know on Netflix because there's so much stuff on it, and I guess we're in the No. 1 spot on their top 10, so that was incredible for us," she marvels. "And, it just seems like across the board, people have found something in the show that speaks to them, which was all we ever really wanted."

Never Have I Ever is now streaming on Netflix. For a complete breakdown on the first season and what a potential season two may look like, check back here on Monday morning for an in-depth postmortem chat with co-creator Lang Fisher.

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in the U.S., which celebrates the contributions and influences of the Asian community. To capture the current state of representation in entertainment, ET Online will be spotlighting Asian performers and projects all month long.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Never Have I Ever': Mindy Kaling Introduces Us to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Netflix's Newest Star (Exclusive)

Related Gallery