'New Amsterdam' Sneak Peek: Bloom Calls Out Reynolds Over the Irony of His 'Situationship' (Exclusive)
'New Amsterdam' Sneak Peek: Reynolds Asks Bloom for Advice on Hi…
'The Blacklist' Sneak Peek: Liz Plots a New Plan After Townsend'…
'Chicago P.D.' Sneak Peek: Voight Thinks Upton's Work Is Affecte…
'Chicago P.D.': Kim Burgess Shows Her Motherly Side With Makayla…
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist' Finale Sneak Peek: Zoey Has Doubt…
'This Is Us' Sneak Peek: Kevin and Madison Prepare for Their Bac…
Bobby Bones Talks Finding New Self-Worth in 'Running Wild with B…
'Chad' Is on the Hunt for Coveted LeBron James Sneakers in This …
'Kung Fu' Sneak Peek: Nicky Comes Up With a Crazy Undercover Pla…
'HSMTMTS' Sneak Peek: Lily Auditions for Belle in 'Beauty and th…
Nick Jonas on His Injury and Hosting the 2021 Billboard Music Aw…
Jon Huertas Reacts to His First ET Interview and Gives Advice to…
'NCIS: LA' Season 12 Finale Sneak Peek: Nell Confides in Callen …
Dan Reynolds and His Mom Christene on ‘Healing’ While Filming ‘F…
On Set of ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ With Salma Hayek and R…
DMX Reflects on His Life in His Last Recorded Interview (Exclusi…
LILHUDDY on His Status With Charli D’Amelio, ‘America’s Sweethea…
‘Fatherhood’: On Set With Kevin Hart for His Emotional New Role …
ITZY on Their Darker New Album and Sisterly Bond (Exclusive)
‘Mission: Impossible’ Tom Cruise on Breaking His Rule ‘Not to Do…
Reynolds is about to get a reality check.
On Tuesday's penultimate season 3 episode of New Amsterdam, Dr. Floyd Reynolds (Jocko Sims) turns to his former fling, Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery), for some much-needed advice on, what else, relationships. See, Reynolds has found himself in a bit of a pickle getting involved with a married woman and he's not quite sure how to navigate the rocky terrain.
In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Reynolds opens the conversation by making Bloom promise she won't turn his debacle into a bigger deal. But duh, of course she is! "She's married...," Reynolds slowly reveals in the clip, causing Bloom's ears to perk up. "It's an open marriage."
Bloom asks Reynolds to fill her in on his, ahem, situation -- and naturally, it's beyond messy.
"I'm not down for the polyamorous thing but it feels kind of weird hanging out with his friends with this secret attraction," Reynolds vents.
"It's not a secret. It's keeping something complicated to yourself to protect the other person," Bloom counters.
When Reynolds reveals he's seeing her that evening, he asks Bloom how he can politely end his "situationship" before "somebody gets hurt." Sound familiar?
"It's exactly what you did with us. You start something that you've already decided doesn't have a future, so even though it's great you're going to torch it," she says, calling him out.
"It's not what I wanted. I've never wavered on that: a traditional marriage, a Black family," Reynolds says, prompting Bloom to fire back: "Yet you let Evie go." Yikes!
"Floyd, I know you like to think of yourself as this man who walks the path but you keep walking on the cliffs. I don't know, maybe it's because you really want to jump," Bloom suggests. What's Reynolds going to do now?
New Amsterdam airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.
To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT:
'New Amsterdam' Season 3 First Look: 'Time to Heal' (Exclusive)
'New Amsterdam' Shelves Flu Pandemic Episode Amid Coronavirus Outbreak