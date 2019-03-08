New Kids on the Block have the most dedicated fans, and they know it.

ET sat down with the boy band to talk about the success of their latest single, "Boys in the Band," an ode to boy bands past, present and future. The single dropped last week and immediately began trending on YouTube. The five singers couldn’t be happier with the overwhelming positive response they got from fans and colleagues.

"The 'Boys in the Band' video and song have just gotten so much love across the realm of music," Donnie Walhberg told ET. "In celebrating our 30 years, we wanted to celebrate who we are. We're a boy band, we're good with that."

ET was the first to release behind-the-scenes footage of the video, which also included former *NSYNC singer Lance Bass.

"He set the tone for the whole video," Joey McIntyre added. "He was [classy] and a pro and we were so happy to have him."

Next up for the quintet is theirMixtape Tour, which kicks off May 2 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Additionally, the 30th anniversary edition of their breakout album, Hangin' Tough, is also in stores now.

It's definitely a good time to be a NKOTB, and the guys couldn't be happier to still be getting the opportunity to be sharing their love of music with the world.

See more of ET's exclusive behind-the-scenes look of the band's music video, below.

