New episodes of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert have been suspended amid host Stephen Colbert's ongoing COVID-19 symptoms. The announcement was made in a tweet shared by The Late Show's official Twitter account Monday, noting that the show will "not be taping new episodes until further notice."

"Stephen is experiencing symptoms consistent with a recurrence of COVID," the tweet read. "Out of an abundance of caution for his staff, guests, and audience, he will be isolating for a few additional days. The Late Show will not be taping new episodes until further notice."

Colbert took the news in jest, retweeting the show's message with one of his own, writing, "WORST. SEQUEL. EVER."

This week's guests were set to include Sarah Silverman and Shaquille O’Neal, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Winning Time's Tracy Letts, Jean Smart, Downton Abbey's Hugh Dancy, Jake Tapper and Ken Jeong, with performances by Sharon Van Etten, Beach House and Regina Spektor.

Colbert was first diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and was forced to cancel his April 21 show, in which Ozark stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney and Veep's Matt Walsh were scheduled to appear.

"As previously planned, the show will be airing repeats tomorrow through next week. We will return with new episodes on May 2nd," read a statement released via Twitter at the time.

Following the news, Colbert sent a message to fans, assuring them that he's doing OK. "Yep! I tested positive for COVID, but basically I’m feeling fine -- grateful to be vaxxed and boosted," the 57-year-old comedian wrote. "Thank you for the well wishes. This just proves that I will do anything to avoid interviewing Jason Bateman."

Colbert is one of the last late-night hosts to come down with COVID. Jimmy Kimmel announced that he had the virus late last year, while James Corden, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers all got it in January.

