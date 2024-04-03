Warner Bros. is once again jacking into The Matrix for another action-packed sci-fi adventure.

On Wednesday, the studio announced that Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard is set to helm the fifth feature film in The Matrix franchise from a screenplay he penned.

Lana Wachowski -- who co-created of The Matrix universe alongside sister Lilly Wachowski and directed 2021's The Matrix Resurrections -- will serve as an executive producer.

Meanwhile, Goddard will also serve as a producer under his Goddard Textiles banner, alongside his producing partner Sarah Esberg.

"It is not hyperbole to say The Matrix films changed both cinema and my life," said Goddard in a press release. "Lana and Lilly's exquisite artistry inspires me on a daily basis, and I am beyond grateful for the chance to tell stories in their world."

Warner Bros. Motion Pictures President of Production Jesse Ehrman explained in the release that Goddard approached the studio with an idea for a possible fifth Matrix film and presented "a new idea that we all believe would be an incredible way to continue the Matrix world, by both honoring what Lana and Lilly began over 25 years ago and offering a unique perspective based on his own love of the series and characters."

Drew Goddard at a screening of 'Bad Times At The El Royale' during the 13th Rome Film Fest on Oct. 18, 2018. - Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage

Goddard is best known for his work as a screenwriter, earning an Oscar nomination for writing The Martian, as well as penning World War Z, Cloverfield, and Netflix's acclaimed Marvel series Daredevil, among other high-profile projects.

This will be Goddard's third feature film after previously helming the genre-bending horror comedy Cabin in the Woods (2011) and the stylish crime thriller Bad Times at the El Royale (2018).

The Matrix -- starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving -- first hit theaters in 1999, and served as a technological leap forward for action cinema, redefining the genre and influencing countless projects for years to come.

The franchise continued with back-to-back sequels -- The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, both released in 2003. A reimagined reboot/sequel, The Matrix Resurrections, came out in 2021, while numerous comic books and an animated anthology film added to the dense lore of The Matrix universe in the years between.

Nothing is known yet about what Goddard's take on The Matrix universe will entail and no release date or window has yet been announced.

