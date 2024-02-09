Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

This week, Usher is dropping his new album, Coming Home, ahead of his Super Bowl halftime performance on Sunday, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani teamed up for a new duet, and North West joined dad Kanye West on his latest track!

The Queen of Pop, Madonna, also made headlines this week, announcing her final added date to The Celebration Tour. Her third show in Miami will take place April 9 at Kaseya Center, bringing the global tour to a massive 80 dates.The Celebration Tour continues across North America, making stops in Cleveland, Seattle, Vancouver, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Dallas, Austin and more. The upcoming dates also include five nights in Los Angeles at the iconic Kia Forum and five nights at Palacio De Los Deportes in Mexico City, wrapping up the tour on April 26, 2024.

Also this week, Billboard announced that Karol G will receive the 2024 Woman of the Year Award and perform at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6 in Los Angeles. The awards will be hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross and other performers will include Charli XCX, Luísa Sonza, Maren Morris, NewJeans, TEMS, Victoria Monét and Young Miko.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

