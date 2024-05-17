Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.
It's a big week for new releases, with Billie Eilish dropping her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, Kate Hudson making her musical debut with Glorious, and Zayn Malik dropping his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs.
In soundtrack news, Luke Combs shared his new single from Twisters, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," and Jon Batiste debuted "Good Life" from The Garfield Movie.
Plus, new music from Bon Jovi, Childish Gambino, Saweetie, Lainey Wilson and more.
Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!
HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Glorious – Kate Hudson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Still Kids – New Kids On The Block
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Living Proof" – Bon Jovi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions) – Childish Gambino
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS – Zayn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)" – Bebe Rexha
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MIA Down in MIA" – George Strait
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from TWISTERS: THE ALBUM – Luke Combs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hang Tight Honey" – Lainey Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NANi" – Saweetie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Treehouse" – Ben Platt feat. Brandy Clark
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Supernova" – aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dispose of Me" – Omar Apollo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
BETTER OFF ALONE – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bruises – The Band CAMINO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good Life" from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jon Batiste
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sorry Now" – Sara Evans
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Snapshot" – Blanco Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
HERE TO ETERNITY – COLLECTIVE SOUL
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Orgy of the Damned - Slash
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"feel it all" – Elle Darlington
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"CAN U HOST?" – JORDY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"So Hype" – Junior Sanchez feat. Mýa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wicked Game" – Gina Miles
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bodylimit" – D.W. Waterson feat. T. Thomason
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Let's Go To France" – Micah McLaurin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
