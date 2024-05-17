Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer -- and ET has you covered for everything in between.

It's a big week for new releases, with Billie Eilish dropping her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, Kate Hudson making her musical debut with Glorious, and Zayn Malik dropping his fourth solo album, Room Under the Stairs.

In soundtrack news, Luke Combs shared his new single from Twisters, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma," and Jon Batiste debuted "Good Life" from The Garfield Movie.

Plus, new music from Bon Jovi, Childish Gambino, Saweetie, Lainey Wilson and more.

Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week below!

HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Glorious – Kate Hudson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Still Kids – New Kids On The Block

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Living Proof" – Bon Jovi

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions) – Childish Gambino

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

ROOM UNDER THE STAIRS – Zayn

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Chase It (Mmm Da Da Da)" – Bebe Rexha

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"MIA Down in MIA" – George Strait

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Ain't No Love In Oklahoma" from TWISTERS: THE ALBUM – Luke Combs

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Hang Tight Honey" – Lainey Wilson

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"NANi" – Saweetie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Treehouse" – Ben Platt feat. Brandy Clark

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Supernova" – aespa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dispose of Me" – Omar Apollo

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

BETTER OFF ALONE – A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Bruises – The Band CAMINO

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Good Life" from The Garfield Movie (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jon Batiste

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Sorry Now" – Sara Evans

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Snapshot" – Blanco Brown

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

HERE TO ETERNITY – COLLECTIVE SOUL

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Orgy of the Damned - Slash

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"feel it all" – Elle Darlington

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"CAN U HOST?" – JORDY

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"So Hype" – Junior Sanchez feat. Mýa

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wicked Game" – Gina Miles

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Bodylimit" – D.W. Waterson feat. T. Thomason

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Let's Go To France" – Micah McLaurin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

RELATED CONTENT: