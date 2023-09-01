Check out some of ET's favorite new music of the week!
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.
Timbaland leads this week's releases with his new single, "Keep Going Up" featuring Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. Nicki Minaj also joins the group with a new song, "Last Time I Saw You," alongside fresh tracks from Doja Cat and a David Guetta remix of "Mind Your Business" from will.i.am and Britney Spears, which the duo originally released in July.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!
"Keep Going Up" – Timbaland feat Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Last Time I Saw You" – Nicki Minaj
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Demons" – Doja Cat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MIND YOUR BUSINESS (David Guetta Remix)" – will.i.am & Britney Spears
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Both" – Tiësto, BIA, 21 Savage
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix)" – New Kids on the Block and Joshua, DK & DINO of SEVENTEEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tension" – Kylie Minogue
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Danse Macabre" – Duran Duran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kat Food" – Lil Wayne
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rush" – Troye Sivan feat PinkPantheress & Hyunjin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Blue Moon – Coi Leray
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Rap Pack – Jharrel Jerome
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dirt Cheap" – Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vertigo" – Griff
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
CLUB ROMANTECH – Icona Pop
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Palpita" – Camilo & Diljit Dosanjh
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Honey (are u coming)" – Måneskin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Your Bones" – Chelsea Cutler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Afterglow" – Sam Fischer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boyfriend" – Parmalee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Love Can Heal" – Peter Gabriel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Koala" – Galantis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wasting Time" – NEEDTOBREATHE feat Old Dominion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"over my ex" – Amelia Moore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Essence" – Oliver Tree feat Super Computer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Things That Fall" – Lily Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Fake Love" – Queen Naija feat Youngboy Never Broke Again
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"COOL" – Hayleau
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Spiral" – ThxSoMch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Unbreakup" – Leah Kate
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"You Got It (I Need It)" – Robert Finley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
