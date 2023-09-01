Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for everything in between.

Timbaland leads this week's releases with his new single, "Keep Going Up" featuring Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. Nicki Minaj also joins the group with a new song, "Last Time I Saw You," alongside fresh tracks from Doja Cat and a David Guetta remix of "Mind Your Business" from will.i.am and Britney Spears, which the duo originally released in July.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new music to listen to this weekend!

"Keep Going Up" – Timbaland feat Nelly Furtado & Justin Timberlake

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Last Time I Saw You" – Nicki Minaj

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Demons" – Doja Cat

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"MIND YOUR BUSINESS (David Guetta Remix)" – will.i.am & Britney Spears

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Both" – Tiësto, BIA, 21 Savage

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dirty Dancing (Dem Jointz Remix)" – New Kids on the Block and Joshua, DK & DINO of SEVENTEEN

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Tension" – Kylie Minogue

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Danse Macabre" – Duran Duran

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Kat Food" – Lil Wayne

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Rush" – Troye Sivan feat PinkPantheress & Hyunjin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Blue Moon – Coi Leray

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

Rap Pack – Jharrel Jerome

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Dirt Cheap" – Brian Kelley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Vertigo" – Griff

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

CLUB ROMANTECH – Icona Pop

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Palpita" – Camilo & Diljit Dosanjh

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Honey (are u coming)" – Måneskin

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Your Bones" – Chelsea Cutler

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Afterglow" – Sam Fischer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Boyfriend" – Parmalee

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Love Can Heal" – Peter Gabriel

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Koala" – Galantis

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Wasting Time" – NEEDTOBREATHE feat Old Dominion

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"over my ex" – Amelia Moore

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Essence" – Oliver Tree feat Super Computer

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Things That Fall" – Lily Williams

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"No Fake Love" – Queen Naija feat Youngboy Never Broke Again

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"COOL" – Hayleau

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Spiral" – ThxSoMch

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"Unbreakup" – Leah Kate

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

"You Got It (I Need It)" – Robert Finley

Stream it now: Apple / Spotify

