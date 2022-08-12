New Music Releases Aug. 12: Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Anitta, Maluma and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Megan Thee Stallion thrilled the Hotties with the release of her new album, Traumazine, with features from Latto, Rico Nasty, Jhene Aiko and more. Nicki Minaj made it a one-two punch for the rap queens with her highly anticipated new single "Super Freaky Girl." And Beyoncé gave fans a bonus following her RENAISSANCE release, collaborating with Ronald Isley on a reimagined Isley Brothers track, "Make Me Say It Again, Girl."
Anitta and Maluma teamed up for passionate duet on "El Que Espera," Ed Sheeran joined Paulo Londra for a bilingual release, "Noche de Novela," and JID recruited Kenny Mason for his new track "Dance Now."
Plus, new music from Rex Orange County, Cordae, Ari Lennox, NIKI, First Aid Kit, Broken Bells and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Traumazine - Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Make Me Say It Again, Girl" - Ronald Isley & Beyoncé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"El Que Espera" - Anitta & Maluma
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Super Freaky Girl" - Nicki Minaj
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"THREAT" - Rex Orange County
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Beautiful Mind - Rod Wave
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dance Now" - JID feat. Kenny Mason
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Noche de Novela" - Paulo Londra feat. Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Unacceptable" / "So With That" - Cordae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hoodie" - Ari Lennox
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Smoke Slow" - Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Nicole - NIKI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Love" - Little Big Town
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Seamless" - Babyface & Kehlani
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Seasick - AUGUST08
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Saturdays" - Broken Bells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Out of My Head" - First Aid Kit
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Charlie" - Tones And I
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Look" - Ali Gatie feat. Kehlani
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Chaos in Bloom - Goo Goo Dolls
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
No Rules Sandy - Sylvan Esso
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
You Might Not Like Her - Maddie Zahm
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Hope That It Hurts" - Nicky Romero feat. Norma Jean Martine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dear Alcohol" - Dax feat. Elle King
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"People Ain't Dancing" - Billen Ted feat. Kah-Lo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Hotel Kalifornia - Hollywood Undead
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sci-Fi" - EDEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dolls EP - Bella Poarch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wild Girls" - Sorana
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Vibrating - Collective Soul
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Keep Her" - Jake Miller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Superspreader" - Ber
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Unwanted - Pale Waves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Never End Up Broke Pt. 2" - Symba feat. Pusha T
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Songs From Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Worth It" - Hailey Kilgore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Boogie Woogie" - CRAVITY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Gasoline" - Hayley Orrantia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Girl in Mine" - Parmalee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
teaching a robot to love (additional data) - Amelia Moore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hard Candy" - The Summer Set
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Off Alone" - Justice Carradine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Forever Drunk" - Peach PRC
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fast Car" - Have Mercy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NO!" - Poppy Ajudha
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Make a Little Room - Steve Moakler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Habits" - Genevieve Stokes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Normal To Feel" - YDE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Playing Chess" - Giolì & Assia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Celine" - Quinn Christopherson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Beautiful Dangerous - Heart of Gold
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something" - Lulu Simon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Time Is A Healer" - Jessie Baylin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Do It" - Hallie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Business of Breaking Up" - Casi Joy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
