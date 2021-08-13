New Music Releases August 13: Lizzo & Cardi B, Machine Gun Kelly, Elton John & Dua Lipa and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lizzo returned in full force, launching her new era with the anticipated single "Rumors" -- featuring Cardi B and a stunning, Greek goddess-themed video -- Iggy Azalea marked the End of an Era with her farewell album, and Machine Gun Kelly continued his nonstop 2021 with a new track, "papercuts."
Dua Lipa joined Elton John for "Cold Heart," PNAU's mashup remix of John's hits "Rocket Man and Sacrifice." The Killers featured Phoebe Bridgers on a heartrending track off of their new album, Pressure Machine, and Joel Corry and Jax Jones brought on Charli XCX and Saweetie for an aspirational club track about post-corona partying, "Out, Out."
In new album news, Ben Platt released his sophomore studio album, Reverie, Dan + Shay dropped their fourth -- and first since their platinum, self-titled 2018 album -- and Trisha Yearwood shared a deluxe version of her 2019 album, Every Girl, celebrating her 30 years in music.
Plus, new music from James Arthur, blackbear, Chelsea Cutler, Amos Lee, Maisie Peters and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Rumors" - Lizzo feat. Cardi B.
"Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)" - Elton John & Dua Lipa
"papercuts" - Machine Gun Kelly
The End of an Era - Iggy Azalea
"Runaway Horses" - The Killers feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Reverie - Ben Platt
"Essence" - WizKid feat. Justin Bieber & Tems
Good Things - Dan + Shay
"Avalanche" - James Arthur
"Don't Be Shy" - Tiesto & Karol G
"Ball Is Life" - Swae Lee feat. Jack Harlow
Every Girl (Deluxe Edition) - Trisha Yearwood
misery lake - blackbear
"Out, Out" - Joel Corry & Jax Jones feat. Charli XCX & Saweetie
"Lao' a Lao'" - Prince Royce
"You Can Have It" - Chelsea Cutler
"Worry No More" - Amos Lee
"You Signed Up for This" - Maisie Peters
"We Can Come Together" - Love Regenerator & Eli Brown
"Here's Your Perfect" - Jamie Miller feat. salem ilese
"Watching" - BabyJake
"Goodbye, Me" - CAL
"Let You Break My Heart Again" - Laufey & Philharmonia Orchestra
"Wildfire" - Kevin Quinn
"Billion Dollar Bitch" - Mia Rodriguez feat. Yung Baby Tate
"Seeing Things (MUNA's Version)" - Charlie Hickey & MUNA
"How Many" - Saleka
"August" - Madeline the Person feat. Adam Melchor
