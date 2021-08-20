Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Shawn Mendes and Tainy teamed up to close out the "Summer of Love" with a beach-ready beat, Lorde released the third single from her upcoming album, Solar Power, and Ed Sheeran announced his long-awaited ÷ album with a heartbreaking ballad, "Visiting Hours."

Trippie Redd recruited Polo G and Lil Durk for a track on his new album, Trip at Knight, Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko teamed up for a track from the newest Marvel epic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eddie Vedder wrote a heartfelt song for his daughter, Olivia, to sing on the Flag Day soundtrack.

Plus, new music from Kane Brown, James Blake, Keith Urban, Bastille, Mickey Guyton and more!

Check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"Summer of Love" - Shawn Mendes & Tainy

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Mood Ring" - Lorde

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Rich MF" - Trippie Redd, Polo G & Lil Durk

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"One Mississippi" - Kane Brown

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Visiting Hours" - Ed Sheeran

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Wild Hearts" - Keith Urban

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"My Father's Daughter" - Olivia Vedder, Eddie Vedder & Glen Hansard

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Life Is Not the Same" - James Blake

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"A Little Space" - Pentatonix feat YUNHO, SAN & JONGHO of ATEEZ

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"I GUESS I’M IN LOVE" - Clinton Kane

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"In the Dark" - Swae Lee feat. Jhene Aiko

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"When You're Not There" - Skylar Astin

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"fleabag" - YUNGBLUD

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"La Botella" - Justin Quiles feat. Maluma

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Reaching Out" - Dillon Francis feat. Bow Anderson

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"You Want My Love" - Earth, Wind & Fire feat. Lucky Daye & Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"All American" - Mickey Guyton

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Thelma + Louise" - Bastille

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Worst (I Assume)" - JoJo

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)" - G-Eazy feat. Kossisko

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"never mind let's break up" - LANY

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Maldita Foto" - TINI & Manuel Turizo

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

Masquerade - Darren Criss

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Swim" - Toro Gato

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Chasing Stars" - Alesso with Marshmello feat. James Bay

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Talking Dust Bowl Blues" - Waxahatchee

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"When You Walk Away, Pt. 1" - FUR

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Happy All the Time" Sam Williams feat. Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"That's the Kinda Place" - Ashland Craft

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

Year of the Spider - Shannon & The Clams

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

backstory - Runaway June

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

"Way Too Easy" - Ainsley Smart

Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple

