New Music Releases August 20: Lorde, Shawn Mendes & Tainy, Ed Sheeran and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Shawn Mendes and Tainy teamed up to close out the "Summer of Love" with a beach-ready beat, Lorde released the third single from her upcoming album, Solar Power, and Ed Sheeran announced his long-awaited ÷ album with a heartbreaking ballad, "Visiting Hours."
Trippie Redd recruited Polo G and Lil Durk for a track on his new album, Trip at Knight, Swae Lee and Jhene Aiko teamed up for a track from the newest Marvel epic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Eddie Vedder wrote a heartfelt song for his daughter, Olivia, to sing on the Flag Day soundtrack.
Plus, new music from Kane Brown, James Blake, Keith Urban, Bastille, Mickey Guyton and more!
Check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Summer of Love" - Shawn Mendes & Tainy
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Mood Ring" - Lorde
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Rich MF" - Trippie Redd, Polo G & Lil Durk
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"One Mississippi" - Kane Brown
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Visiting Hours" - Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Wild Hearts" - Keith Urban
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"My Father's Daughter" - Olivia Vedder, Eddie Vedder & Glen Hansard
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Life Is Not the Same" - James Blake
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"A Little Space" - Pentatonix feat YUNHO, SAN & JONGHO of ATEEZ
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"I GUESS I’M IN LOVE" - Clinton Kane
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"In the Dark" - Swae Lee feat. Jhene Aiko
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"When You're Not There" - Skylar Astin
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"fleabag" - YUNGBLUD
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"La Botella" - Justin Quiles feat. Maluma
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Reaching Out" - Dillon Francis feat. Bow Anderson
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"You Want My Love" - Earth, Wind & Fire feat. Lucky Daye & Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"All American" - Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Thelma + Louise" - Bastille
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Worst (I Assume)" - JoJo
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Running Wild (Tumblr Girls 2)" - G-Eazy feat. Kossisko
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"never mind let's break up" - LANY
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
The Ballad of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Maldita Foto" - TINI & Manuel Turizo
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
Masquerade - Darren Criss
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Swim" - Toro Gato
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Chasing Stars" - Alesso with Marshmello feat. James Bay
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Talking Dust Bowl Blues" - Waxahatchee
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"When You Walk Away, Pt. 1" - FUR
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Happy All the Time" Sam Williams feat. Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"That's the Kinda Place" - Ashland Craft
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
Year of the Spider - Shannon & The Clams
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
backstory - Runaway June
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
"Way Too Easy" - Ainsley Smart
Stream it now: Spotify / Amazon / Apple
