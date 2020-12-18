Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Paul McCartney completed a musical trilogy 50 years in the making with the release of his latest album, McCartney III, Ringo Starr dropped a feel-good track with some of his famous friends, LeAnn Rimes celebrated her Masked Singer victory with a new song and Eminem released an extended release of his January EP, featuring 16 brand new tracks.

Plus, Why Don't We dropped the latest single off their upcoming sophomore album, Chris Carmack's Life on Eris put music to poetry with their new release, and Corina Smith rounded out a prolific 2020 with two new songs.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

The musical legend put out his 18th solo album on Friday, though the record's quarantine construction led to a special sound and title. Like 1970's McCartney and 1980's McCartney II before it, McCartney III features the former Beatle playing every single instrument on all 11 tracks.

"The lovely thing for me was, I seriously didn’t know I was making an album and so there’s a whole different feel, there’s no sweat," McCartney told Howard Stern of the new project this week. "It definitely was this idea of not trying too hard … it’s got sort of a special quality because of that."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Throw My Arms Around the World" - LeAnn Rimes

After her big reveal as The Masked Singer's Sun and season 4 champion, Rimes dropped a new song on Friday, a love letter to the world that the singer says is is "full of passion, hope and sacred rage. I simultaneously dance and cry every time I listen to it."

"I've never been more excited to share new music with you," Rimes shared with fans on social media. "#ThrowMyArmsAroundTheWorld is your first teaser from my new album, which I can finally say is coming next year. Head to the place you get your music, turn the speakers up and let this one into your hearts. This is just the beginning!"

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Music to Be Murdered By - Side B - Eminem

The rap legend has been prolific with the surprises in 2020 -- and that includes more than popping up on SNL for a "Stan" cameo! On Friday, Eminem bookended his January EP with an extended version that includes 16 new songs and features from Skylar Grey, DJ Premier, Ty Dolla Sign, Dr. Dr, MAJ, Wite Gold, and Sly Paper, and more.

"Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more..." Shady teased fans on social media. "Enjoy Side B."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Slow Down" - We Don't We

Fresh off speaking with ET about their new musical era and upcoming sophomore album, The Good Times and The Bad Ones (out Jan. 15), Why Don't We dropped their latest single, which samples an alt classic, The Smashing Pumpkins' "1979."

"'1979' is such a beautiful song,” Daniel Seavey said of the track. “It’s so universal. Anyone can listen and enjoy it. When we were writing 'Slow Down,' we wanted to make it just as special. The song is personal and easy to listen to all at the same time. It’s nostalgic and new all at once."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Un Día Más" & "Navisad" - Corina Smith

Corina Smith has been enamoring Venezuelan audiences for well over a decade. Now, the singer and actress is making waves in the U.S. with her pop melodies mixed with reggaeton beats. At the end of a prolific 2020, she's not done yet, dropping two new tracks on Friday to connect with fans during the holiday season.

“I feel like my purpose is to find people who are like me in some way, either how they feel or the way they think, and connect with them through my songs,” Smith recently told ET. "I hope 2021 brings me closer to all my fans. I hope I can inspire others to dream bigger. And the rest of the time, I want to be making incredible and innovative music 24/7 surrounded by only good vibes.”

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Lovely, Dark and Deep" - Life on Eris

The musical collaboration between Grey's Anatomy and former Nashville star Chris Carmack and his wife, Erin Slaver, Life on Eris borrows from Robert Frost's "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" for their hauntingly lovely new single. The spare sounds like a quiet snowy evening itself, with Carmack on acoustic guitar and bass and Slaver playing the violin and mandolin.

The duo will also being performing their "Christmas on Eris" holiday variety show live on YouTube on Friday, Dec. 18!

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Here's to the Nights" - Ringo Starr

Ringo Starr is looking back on his life and career with a new book, Ringo Rocks: 30 Years of the All Starrs and brand new upcoming EP, Zoom In (out on March 19). On Friday, he dropped the first single from the new project, a feel-good tribute to friends and fun, which was written by Diane Warren, and features some of the former Beatle's famous pals, new and old, like Paul McCartney, Joe Walsh, Corinne Bailey Rae, Eric Burton, Sheryl Crow, FINNEAS, Dave Grohl, Ben Harper, Lenny Kravitz, Jenny Lewis, Steve Lukather, Chris Stapleton and Yola.

"When Diane presented this song to me I loved the sentiment of it," Ringo of the new track. "This is the kind of song we all want to sing along to, and it was so great how many wonderful musicians joined in. I wanted it out in time for New Years because it feels like a good song to end a tough year on. So here’s to the nights we won’t remember and the friends we won’t forget – and I am wishing everyone peace and love for 2021."

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

