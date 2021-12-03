New Music Releases December 3: Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi, Shawn Mendes, SZA and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi released their soaring new track from the star-studded upcoming Netflix film, Don't Look Up (in which they play international pop stars, of course). SZA officially dropped her viral SoundCloud track, "I Hate U." And Shawn Mendes shared an emotional breakup track following the news of his split from Camila Cabello.
Mary J. Blige dropped an "Amazing" new track with DJ Khaled, Cordae teamed up with Lil Wayne on "Sinister," Justin Bieber guested on a new posthumous track from Juice WRLD and Blake Shelton released a hard-partying bonus track from his latest album, Body Language, "Fire Up the Night," featuring HARDY.
As for new holiday tracks, we've got Elton John and Ed Sheeran teaming up for "Merry Christmas," off of Sir Elton's Lockdown Sessions, BTS dropping a holiday-themed remix of their megahit, "Butter," Carly Pearce'sCMA Country Christmas performance of "O Holy Night" and more.
Plus, new music from Joshua Bassett, Polo G, 5 Seconds of Summer, Tierra Whack, The National and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Just Look Up" - Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"It'll Be Okay" - Shawn Mendes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Sinister" - Cordae feat. Lil Wayne
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"I Hate U" - SZA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Merry Christmas" - Elton John & Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Crisis" / "Secret" / "Set Me Free" - Joshua Bassett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Hall of Fame 2.0 - Polo G
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Butter (Holiday Remix)" - BTS
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Amazing" - Mary J. Blige feat. DJ Khaled
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Wandered to LA" - Juice WRLD feat. Justin Bieber
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Rap? - Tierra Whack
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Lose My Cool" - 070 Shake feat. NLE Choppa
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Fire Up the Night" - Blake Shelton feat. HARDY
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Somebody Desperate" - The National
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"About You" - Blxst
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"2011" - 5 Seconds of Summer
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Coconuts" - Kim Petras
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Brooklyn Bridge" - Anais Mitchell
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"O Holy Night" - Carly Pearce
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"In Need of Repair" - Band of Horses
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"No Small Thing" - Tears for Fears
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"What You Want (DeJa Vu)" - Lauren Hashian & Naz Tokio
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Player of Games" - Grimes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"GO TO HELL" - Clinton Kane
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Super Glue" - Garrett Nash & slimdan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Love to Keep Me Warm" - Laufey & dodie
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
New Standards - Kenny G
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Firmado Con La Calle - Chucky73
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Santa Don't Forget About Me" - Jessica Childress
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Su Payita (Gramos)" - Bad Gyal
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Killing Me" - CHUNG HA
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Blank Me" - Hastings
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Better on Me" - Erin Kinsey
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Blue Christmas" - Raleigh Keegan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Wrapped Up" - JAGMAC
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Won't See Me Crying" - Sheyda
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The Gucci Song" - Pepper Lewis
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
RELATED CONTENT:
Watch Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson Sing Each Other's Songs!
'The Voice': Blake Shelton Says Kelly Clarkson Is the 'Second Worst’ Coach Ever
Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia Physically Fight on 'Verzuz'