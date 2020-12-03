Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Shawn Mendes launched the Wonder era with his new album -- which, he told ET, "feels like freedom" -- The Weeknd celebrated the anniversary (and GRAMMY snubbing) of "Blinding Lights" by dropping a new version with Rosalía, and Carly Pearce officially released her emotional tribute to late producer Busbee.

Plus, Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons teamed up for a heartfelt new track in support of Fair Fight, Carrie Underwood sang in Spanish on a bilingual ballad with David Bisbal, and Kenny Beats joined Bastille on the title track of their new Goosebumps EP.

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Wonder - Shawn Mendes

The 22-year-old Canadian crooner dropped his fourth studio album on Friday, which features 14 tracks of what Mendes says is "my favorite art that I've ever made in my life," after getting candid about his struggles with anxiety and imposter syndrome.

"I know I really feel like I created an album that feels like freedom," he told ET of creating Wonder. "I felt very free just making it. I felt like this is music that I love to listen to, this is music I want to hear, this is music I want to make and it's gorgeous for that reason."

"Better Days" - Ant Clemons feat. Justin Timberlake

Clemons and Timberlake teamed up to debut their moving new track on Thursday, during a performance for Stacey Abrams’ Rock The Runoff virtual concert, in support of Fair Fight.

"We wrote the song together during the lockdown as a reaction to the frustrations and challenges we’ve all been hit with this year... but also as a reminder to stay hopeful and continue working toward a better future," Timberlake shared on social media. "All proceeds from tonight’s event went towards Fair Fight’s incredible work to fight voter suppression and ensure every Georgian can be a part of the January 5 runoff election. This state election is gonna play a crucial role in moving our country forward - and we are not helpless in this fight."

"Tears of Gold" - David Bisbal & Carrie Underwood

The country superstar and the Spanish heartthrob teamed up for a catchy new bilingual single, "Tears of Gold," this week, with Underwood even singing some of her parts in Spanish.

"I am very proud of our first collaboration," Bisbal said in a statement. "The video was shot in Los Angeles and it was very special because I love Carrie and truly admire her courage. She has shown a profound admiration for the Spanish language with her wonderful vocals on the track and I am honored to collaborate with Carrie on her first bilingual Spanish song. I hope you enjoy the blend of country and pop music on ‘Tears of Gold’ as much as we do."

"Show Me Around" - Carly Pearce

The country star officially released her emotional tribute to late producer Busbee on Friday, sharing the heartfelt musical metaphor about her hopes to one day visit her old friend and have him show her around "all your favorite places."

"One of my most precious songs I’ve ever written," Pearce shared on social media. "Thank you for the gifts you gave this world, busbee. I hope all of you listen to this song and think of sweet thoughts of the loved ones you’ve lost getting to show you around in heaven one day."

Goosebumps EP - Bastille

The English band followed up 2019's Doom Days with the equally eerily-titled Goosebumps EP, recruiting Kenny Beats for a pulsing version of the album's title track. The EP -- which sets the stage for more new music to come in 2021 -- also features the latest Bastille singles, "survivin'" and "WHAT YOU GONNA DO???" feat. Graham Coxon., as well as 2 live versions of the tracks recorded at their London studio One Eyed Jack's.

"We had a great time working with @kennybeats on this new track," singer Dan Smith shared on the band's Instagram page. "Making the whole EP has been the best distraction for us this year and we're beyond excited for you lot to hear it."

REMIX OF THE WEEK:

"Blinding Lights" - The Weeknd feat. Rosalía

After being absolutely snubbed by the 2021 GRAMMY nominations last week, The Weeknd decided to give the Recording Academy another taste of what it'll be missing, sharing a bilingual new version of his smash hit, featuring Latina superstar Rosalía.

"BLINDING LIGHTS con el AbelitooOoo," Rosalía shared on social media, posting a clip of the pair's steamy photo shoot-inspired music video.

