New Music Releases February 17: Pink, Niall Horan, Janelle Monae and More
AMAs: Pink Calls Olivia Newton-John an ‘Icon’ Ahead of Tribute P…
Heather Rae El Moussa Gives Birth to Baby Boy, First Child With …
Blake Lively Gives Birth to 4th Child With Ryan Reynolds
Rihanna Describes A$AP Rocky Relationship as 'Best Friends With …
Ryan Seacrest Leaves 'Live' as Mark Consuelos Replaces Him
How Riley Keough Feels About Priscilla Presley Challenging Mom L…
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3 After Cheatin…
How Bruce Willis Was Able to Continue Acting Amid Battle With Ap…
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Are Trying to ‘Move Forward Toge…
Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Reveal the Secret to Making Marriage Wor…
Katy Perry Says Motherhood Is the 'Best Decision' She Ever Made …
Bruce Willis Diagnosed With 'Cruel' Form of Dementia Months Afte…
Why Riley Keough's Not Speaking to Priscilla Presley After Mom L…
Savannah Chrisley Reacts to Dad Todd’s Gray Hair in Prison
Raquel Welch, Iconic Sex Symbol, Dead at 82
Christine Brown's Boyfriend: Everything We Know About David Wool…
Reese Witherspoon Reflects on ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Ahead of ‘Som…
Kate Chastain on 'Happy Miracle' Pregnancy and the Kind of Mom S…
Tristan Thompson Apologizes for His 'Wrong Decisions' in Emotion…
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it.
Pink released her ninth studio album, Trustfall, on Friday, her first since 2017. Plus, fans can now enjoy new singles from Niall Horan, Janelle Monae, Bebe Rexha and more (and for our TV lovers: we can't stop listening to Tiësto's remix of The White Lotus theme song, either).
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
Trustfall -- Pink
"Heaven" – Niall Horan
"Float" -- Janelle Monáe feat Sean Kuti + Egypt 80
"Lottery" – Latto feat LU KALA
"Heart Wants What It Wants" – Bebe Rexha
"Renaissance" (The White Lotus) [Tiësto Remix] --Tiësto
"BANG BANG!" – Nessa Barrett
"I Feel Like Dancing" – Jason Mraz
"Modern Love" – All Time Low
Bluebird Days – Jordan Davis
"3 Boys" – Omar Apollo
"For What It’s Worth" – BRELAND feat Alana Springsteen
"Fever" – Alison Goldfrapp & Paul Woolford
"Un Noche Sin Pensar” - Sebastián Yatra
"I Want You" – Icona Pop & Galantis
"Ceilings" – Lizzy McAlpine
"Yesterday" – Jay Park
"Oxygen" – MiLES
Stream it: Apple / Soundcloud
"Giant Feelings" – Eloise
RELATED CONTENT:
Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Reveals Her Mother’s Last Words to Her
Rihanna Says She Feels 'Toxic’ Pressure to Create New Music
'Daisy Jones & The Six': Watch the New Trailer!
Related Gallery