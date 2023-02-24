New Music Releases February 24: Jonas Brothers, The Weeknd, Ariana Grande and More
Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it.
The Jonas Brothers released their newest single, "Wings," a preamble to their upcoming album, The Album, to be released in May. The Weeknd also released a soon-to-be hit remix of his song, "Die for You," with Ariana Grande, and Dierks Bentley delivered his new album, GRAVEL & GOLD.
Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!
“Wings" – Jonas Brothers
"Die For You (Remix)" – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
GRAVEL & GOLD – Dierks Bentley
"Kan’t Nobody" – Lil Wayne feat DMX & Swizz Beatz
Everything to Everyone - Reneé Rapp
"Die 4 Me" – Halsey
"bandaid" – paris Jackson
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
High Drama – Adam Lambert
"Same Here" – Brad Paisley feat President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
"Treated Me Good" – Ingrid Andress
"Sunday Morning Coming Down" – Jordan McGraw
"Slowly Healing" – HUDDY
Star Power – Wiz Khalifa
"Some Love Song" – Hailey Kilgore
"Creek Will Rise" – Conner Smith
"Halo” – Tauren Wells
Stream it: Spotify
"Light On In The Kitchen" – Ashley McBryde
"Kool" – Meet Me @ The Altar
"Told You So" – The Band CAMINO
"Porch Swing" – Taylor Hicks
"Nightdrive (Hellcat Video Mix)" – Ampersounds
"Ridgemont Baby" – Monaleo
