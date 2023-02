Happy New Music Friday! The weekend is here, which means more streaming, new playlists and the best that music has to offer. ET has you covered for all of it.

The Jonas Brothers released their newest single, "Wings," a preamble to their upcoming album, The Album, to be released in May. The Weeknd also released a soon-to-be hit remix of his song, "Die for You," with Ariana Grande, and Dierks Bentley delivered his new album, GRAVEL & GOLD.

Read on to check out all of ET's recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this weekend!

“Wings" – Jonas Brothers

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Die For You (Remix)" – The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

GRAVEL & GOLD – Dierks Bentley

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Kan’t Nobody" – Lil Wayne feat DMX & Swizz Beatz

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Everything to Everyone - Reneé Rapp

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Die 4 Me" – Halsey

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"bandaid" – paris Jackson

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

High Drama – Adam Lambert

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Same Here" – Brad Paisley feat President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Treated Me Good" – Ingrid Andress

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Sunday Morning Coming Down" – Jordan McGraw

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Slowly Healing" – HUDDY

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

Star Power – Wiz Khalifa

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Some Love Song" – Hailey Kilgore

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Creek Will Rise" – Conner Smith

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Halo” – Tauren Wells

Stream it: Spotify

"Light On In The Kitchen" – Ashley McBryde

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Kool" – Meet Me @ The Altar

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Told You So" – The Band CAMINO

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Porch Swing" – Taylor Hicks

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Nightdrive (Hellcat Video Mix)" – Ampersounds

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

"Ridgemont Baby" – Monaleo

Stream it: Apple / Spotify

