Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Charlie Puth officially released his Tik Tok-viral tune, "Light Switch," Lana Del Rey shared her latest Euphoria track, "Watercolor Eyes," and Mary J. Blige dropped the latest single off her upcoming album, Good Morning Gorgeous, a collaboration with Dave East titled "Rent Money."
In other collab news, Christina Aguilera teamed up with Ozuna on her latest Spanish language track, "Santo," Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly joined iann dior on "thought it was," and Megan Thee Stallion dropped a feature verse on Shenseea's hot new track, "Lick."
Plus, new music from Conan Gray, Alex Newell, Lizzy McAlpine, Joy Oladokun, Years & Years and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Light Switch" - Charlie Puth
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Santo" - Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Rent Money" - Mary J. Blige feat. Dave East
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"thought it was" - iann dior, Travis Barker & Machine Gun Kelly
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Watercolor Eyes" - Lana Del Rey
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Jigsaw" - Conan Gray
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Head On Fire" - Griff & Sigrid
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Attitude" - Alex Newell
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Skeletons (Deluxe) - Brothers Osborne
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Lick" - Shenseea feat. Megan Thee Stallion
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Night Call (New Year's Edition) - Years & Years
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Wishful Thinking" - LÉON
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Sapling" - Foy Vance feat. Anderson East
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Love for a Minute" - Teddy Swims
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Keeping the Light On" - Joy Oladokun
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Chocolate Hills" - Khruangbin & Leon Bridges
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"all my ghosts" - Lizzy McAlpine
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Put On Repeat" - Sabrina Claudio
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Brighter Days" - Emeli Sandé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Worst Kind of Hurt" - Laura Marano feat. Wrabel
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Country Stuff The Album - Walker Hayes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"London is Lonely" - Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Target Practice" - carolesdaughter
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Everyday" - Hodgy
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Lights" - Band of Horses
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Lonely" - Love Regenerator x Riva Starr feat. Sananda Maitreya
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"redruM" - Sorana & David Guetta
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"I Don't Wanna Go to Heaven (Choir Version)" - Nate Smith
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Lifetimes" - the bird and the bee
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"My Life" - Mark Tuan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Fire Song" - Jessica Willis Fisher
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Probably Wouldn't Be This Way" - Tiffany Woys
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
