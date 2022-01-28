New Music Releases January 28: The Chainsmokers, Sebastián Yatra, Trixie Mattel and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
After some hilarious social media teases, The Chainsmokers made their return with the new single "High." Fresh off his Encanto hit, "Dos Orugitas," Sebastián Yatra released his third studio album, Dharma. And James Blake and Tove Lo both dropped new songs from the Euphoria season 2 soundtrack.
Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama teamed up on the sultry "Beg for You," Trixie Mattel featured Shakey Graves on a nostalgic new single, "This Town," and J.Cole joined Benny the Butcher on his new track, "Johnny P's Caddy."
Plus, new music from Rex Orange County, Ella Mai, NLE Choppa and more -- as well as the official release of TikTok viral hits from Dreya Mac and Em Beihold!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"High" - The Chainsmokers
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Dharma - Sebastián Yatra
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Beg for You" - Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Johnny P's Caddy" - Benny the Butcher & J. Cole
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"KEEP IT UP" - Rex Orange County
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"This Town" - Trixie Mattel feat. Shakey Graves
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Pick Me Up" - James Blake
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"DFMU" - Ella Mai
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Me vs. Me - NLE Choppa
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"26" - Lauv
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"the lifeboat's empty!" - Chelsea Cutler
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Boys Don't Cry" - Anitta
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Own Brand (Baddie)" - Dreya Mac feat. FelixThe1st & Finch Fetti
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Otra Noche en L.A." - Ricky Martin
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"No ID" - Tank and the Bangas
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"How Long" - Tove Lo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Nothing Holy" - Jaymes Young
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Anaïs Mitchell - Anaïs Mitchell
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"moshpit" - renforshort
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
Through the Madness Vol. 1 - Maddie & Tae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Melodrama" - Alex Rose
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Numb Little Bug" - Em Beihold
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Por Ti" - Ally Brooke
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Drinkin' It Wrong" - Adam Doleac
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Hold Tight" - Hayden James
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Arya" - Nigo feat. A$AP Rocky
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Loved You a Little" - The Maine feat. Taking Back Sunday & Charlotte Sands
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Anxiety" - Coi Leray
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Backseat" - Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa & Project Pat
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Loser" - Sueco
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"I’ll Never Not Love You" - Michael Bublé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Shinigami Eyes" - Grimes
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"After the Tone" - Llusion feat. UPSAHL
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"New to Nashville" - Raleigh Keegan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Want You Here" - HIGHST
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Giving Up" - Aaron Smith
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
True Stories - Jordan Fletcher
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Don't Miss" - SSGKobe
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Kiss My Scars" - August Royals
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Glitter" - Becca Bowen
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
