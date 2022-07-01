New Music Releases July 1: Cardi B, J-Hope, Maya Hawke, City Girls and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Cardi B returned with a new track, teaming up with Kanye West and Lil Durk to drop her song-of-the-summer contender, appropriately titled "Hot Sh*t." J-Hope thrilled the BTS Army with his latest solo single, "MORE." And Phoebe Bridgers contributed the latest song to the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, covering The Carpenters' "Goodbye to Love" for the new animated film.
Usher joined the City Girls on their latest, "Good Love," Charli XCX and Tiësto paired up for the danceworthy new single "Hot In It," and Calvin Harris featured 21 Savage on his new drop, "New Money."
Plus, new music from jxdn, Luke Bryan, Maya Hawke, Steve Lacy and more.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Hot Sh*t" - Cardi B feat. Ye & Lil Durk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"MORE" - j-hope
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Good Love" - City Girls feat. Usher
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Goodbye to Love" - Phoebe Bridgers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Country On" - Luke Bryan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Thérèse" - Maya Hawke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
28 (Songs for Cooper) - jxdn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bad Habit" - Steve Lacy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hot In It" - Charli XCX & Tiesto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"New Money" - Calvin Harris feat. 21 Savage
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"American Spirit" - Brian Kelley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Nivel de Perreo" - J Balvin & Ryan Castro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Catch Me In the Air" - Rina Sawayama
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kids Are Born Stars" - Lauv
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today" - YUNGBLUD
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"home" - Christina Perri
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Honey" - Big Time Rush
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"We're Not in Orbit Yet" - Broken Bells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Make Me Wanna" - Emotional Oranges
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Summer" - Little Big Town
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hayya Hayya (Better Together)" - Trinidad Cardona, Davido & Aisha
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hard Out Here" - RAYE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Jungle" - Fred again..
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Keep Moving Forward" - The Driver Era feat. Nikka Costa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Easy" - Nicky Romero & NIIKO X SWAE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fish in the Sea" - Dustin Lynch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Jealousy" - Pale Waves
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I've Never Been to LA" - Oscar Lang & Wallice
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Machine, Vol. 3 - Strick
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"blame" - payton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"HUES" - Dreamer Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Touch" - Golden Features feat. Rromarin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Best I Can - Savannah Conley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Supaman" - Jake Banfield
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rainbow" - Bayside
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Raise One Up" - Cort Carpenter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Thanks" - Quinn Christopherson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pool Party" - Abby Sage
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lesbionic" - Gia Woods
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"So Iconic" - Gigi Rowe feat. ClayBaby
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Man I Want to Be" - Connor Garvey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
