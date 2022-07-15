New Music Releases July 15: Lizzo, Pink, Marcus Mumford, FINNEAS and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Lizzo returned -- and it's "About Damn Time!" -- with her new album, Special, giving us more bops to shake it all summer long. Calvin Harris recruited Justin Timberlake, Halsey and Pharrell Williams for his latest release, "Stay With Me." And BTS' j-hope dropped his new solo album, Jack in the Box.
LeAnn Rimes shared "the wild," a track from her upcoming album, god's work, featuring Sheila E. and Mickey Guyton, Marcus Mumford released his first solo single, "Cannibal," and Latto came out swinging for the divine feminine with her fiery new track, "PUSSY."
Plus, new music from Pink, Demi Lovato, Steve Lacy, Joey Bada$$, beabadoobee and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Special - Lizzo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Stay With Me" - Calvin Harris feat. Justin Timberlake, Halsey & Pharrell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sunshine" - Steve Lacy feat. Fousheé
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Irrelevant" - P!nk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"PUSSY" - Latto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Zipcodes" - Joey Bada$$
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SUBSTANCE" - Demi Lovato
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Beatopia - beabadoobee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Jack in the Box - j-hope
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Horses" - Maggie Rogers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" - FINNEAS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"the wild" - LeAnn Rimes feat. Sheila E. & Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Easy Lover" - Ellie Goulding feat. Big Sean
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BLENDER" - 5 Seconds of Summer
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LOVE IS A COWBOY" - Kelsea Ballerini
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cannibal" - Marcus Mumford
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Self Explanatory - Ne-Yo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
emails i can't send - Sabrina Carpenter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
A Kid Named Cudi - Kid Cudi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Placeholder" - Oliver Tree
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
a lighter shade of blue - Christina Perri
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Here to Forever" - Death Cab for Cutie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Way Home" - Tyler Hubbard
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"golden hour" - JVKE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wild Palomino" - Zac Brown Band feat. Cody Johnson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"TVI" - Surf Curse
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Paradise" - Briston Maroney
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Aftershock - Alexander 23
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"leave the light on" - Johnny Orlando
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dolls" - Bella Poarch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Waste Of Space" - G Flip
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Bare & Rare, Pt. 1 - CHUNG HA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Crash Course" - Blu DeTiger feat. Biig Piig
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Golden Child" - Paravi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If I Didn't Love You" - Ben Abraham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"On My Way" - bLAck pARty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"17" - Cartel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"House With A View" - Cyn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Guitar, A Singer and A Song" - Wade Bowen feat. Vince Gill
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'll Be Fine" - Giolì & Assia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sucks To Know You (FU)" - Mergui
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
History of Breaking Up (Part Two) - Alana Springsteen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Go to Hell" - Letdown.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All in My Head" - Erika Sirola
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
is this what i look like? - Yours Truly
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Shark Eyes" - Sorcha Richardson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Ceiling Could Collapse - Rachel Bobbitt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"i'm not crying you're crying" - Pinkshift
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm Your Guy" - Anna Shoemaker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"People Can Change" - YDE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Savior" - Juliana Madrid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Open the Road - We Banjo 3
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cardinal Feather" - Julie Odell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Windows of Time - Asher Monroe
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Ash Gordon / Ash Gordon II - Ash Gordon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
...to be a dream... - McCall
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bless Your Heart" - Lou Ridley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
All This Life - Parker Twomey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Go Wrong" - Luke James
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Numbered" - Steve Moakler
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Round in Loops" - Spacemoth
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"That’s The Way" - Jessie Baylin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Who Is She?" - Violet Saturn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Summer Slowdown" - Mark Mackay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
