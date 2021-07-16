New Music Releases July 16: Normani, Cardi B, WILLOW, John Mayer, Jennifer Hudson and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Normani recruited Cardi B to take fans on a walk over to the "Wild Side," Willow Smith dropped her new pop-punk-infused album, lately I feel EVERYTHING, with features from Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, and Shawn Mendes joined Camilo on a remix of his dance floor-ready track "KESI."
Jennifer Hudson released the second song from her upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect, lending her voice to the iconic hit "(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman." John Mayer dropped his new, '80s-inspired album, aptly titled Sob Rock. And the second posthumous album from late rapper Pop Smoke was released, simply titled, Faith.
Plus, new music from Shakira, Conan Gray, Dan + Shay, Natalie Imbruglia, Soccer Mommy and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Wild Side" - Normani feat. Cardi B
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
Sob Rock - John Mayer
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman" - Jennifer Hudson
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
Faith - Pop Smoke
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
lately I feel EVERYTHING - WILLOW
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"KESI (Remix)" - Camilo & Shawn Mendes
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Sweet Dream" - Alessia Cara
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Good Things" - Dan + Shay
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Don't Wait Up" - Shakira
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Happy to Be Sad" - Ben Platt
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Not Every Cowboy" - Dustin Lynch
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
sling - Clairo
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
DYNASTY - Tainy & Yandel
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Maybe It's Great" - Natalie Imbruglia
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Good Girls" - CHVRCHES
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Kids" - Sam Williams feat. Keith Urban
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Be Where Your Feet Are" - Jason Mraz
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"People Watching" - Conan Gray
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"rom com 2004" - Soccer Mommy
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Walking Away" - Chelsea Cutler
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Carry Me" - NEEDTOBREATHE feat. Jon Foreman of Switchfoot
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Please Don’t Suck" - Noa Kirel
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Run Run" - Shenseea
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
Heartbroken and Milking It - Catie Turner
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Tattoo Your Name" - Clever
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
First Goodbye - Georgia Webster
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"93 Days" - Grace Gaustad
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
IT'S NOT REAL - Cody Frost
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
