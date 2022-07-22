New Music Releases July 22: Billie Eilish, Clinton Kane, Megan Thee Stallion, Future and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Billie Eilish released two new singles, "The 30th" and "TV," under an EP titled Guitar Songs -- and teased a possible new album coming next year. Kane Brown dropped the latest track off his upcoming album, Different Man, a pop-forward track titled "Grand." And Clinton Kane released his new album, MAYBE SOMEDAY IT'LL ALL BE OK, which features hit songs like "CHICKEN TENDIES" and "I GUESS I'M IN LOVE."
Megan Thee Stallion teamed up with Future for the NSFW "Pressurelicious," Tainy and Rauw Alejandro reunited for a new single, "Sci-Fi," and Ed Sheeran joined Russ on the high-energy "Are You Entertained."
Plus, new music from Lil Uzi Vert, Dawes, Fletcher, Montell Fish, ODESZA and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Guitar Songs - Billie Eilish
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pressurelicious" - Megan Thee Stallion feat. Future
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Space Cadet" - Lil Uzi Vert
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sci-Fi" - Tainy & Rauw Alejandro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Grand" - Kane Brown
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MAYBE SOMEDAY IT'LL ALL BE OK - Clinton Kane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Are You Entertained" - Russ feat. Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sweet - Single Edit" - Jon Batiste, Pentatonix & Diane Warren
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Forgive Me" - ODESZA feat. Izzy Bizu
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
JAMIE - Montell Fish
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Becky's So Hot" - Fletcher
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
I Love Life, Thank You - Mac Miller
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"UN PASO" - Trueno & J Balvin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"it's ok!" - corook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Misadventures of Doomscroller - Dawes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"She Can Dance" - Betty Who
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Las Ruinas - Rico Nasty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kill Or Be Killed" - Muse
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Rich Man" - Little Big Town
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Duele Tanto" - Sofia Reyes & Carlos Zaur
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Alone" - Benson Boone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"CHANT" - Macklemore feat. Tones & I
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Memory Lane" - Wiz Khalifa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Naturaleza" - Camilo feat. Nicki Nicole
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"She's Not You" - Jake Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Egg in the Backseat - Em Beihold
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"i’m a mess" - Omah Lay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Two Doors Down" - Positive Vibrations feat. Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Impossible Is Possible" - Billy Porter & Shea Diamond
"Late Night Feels" - Monsta X & Sam Feldt
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tides" - Shwayze feat. Pepper & Slightly Stoopid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"FOH" - iyla
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tears In My Eyes" - Justice Carradine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"nothing lasts forever" - Lauren Sanderson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ready For The Sky" - Budjerah
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Overcomer (Deluxe) - Tamela Mann
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"GTFO" - Genesis Owusu
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"As We Live" - The Interrupters feat. Tim Armstrong & Rhoda Dakar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pterodactyl" - Bendigo Fletcher
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
HARMONY: ZERO IN - P1Harmony
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Friends I Barely Know" - Windser
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beauty & The Beast" - Grace Gaustad
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Game" - Kate Stewart
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Am Yesterday" / "Cut My Heart in Two" - Zoe Boekbinder with Gracie and Rachel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Kiss City" - Blondshell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Breakup Sex" - NERIAH
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Paranoid Heart" - John Fullbright
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Matter of Time" - B00TY feat. Loose Ends
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Pink Cadillac" - Nox Holloway
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"All Back" - Ali McGuirk
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tears the Size of Texas" - Ben Burgess
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Tattoos" - No Trigger
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Country Music" - Jordana Bryant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Sea" - Tiffany Williams
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Change Your Mind" - Long Gone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hand Me Downs" - Jaylee Gandy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"True Belief" - Hello Stranger
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sorta Single" - Katelyn Clampett
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
