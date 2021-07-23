New Music Releases July 23: Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Khalid and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Despite Kanye West's epic listening party for his new album, Donda, the tracks aren't actually available to stream anywhere...yet. But we did get an epic new track from Lil Nas X, a collab with Jack Harlow titled "INDUSTRY BABY," complete with a cinematic, NSFW music video. And Camila Cabello dropped her latest, a Cuban percussion-infused, dance floor-ready single, "Don't Go Yet," which will be featured on her upcoming album, Familia.
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood teamed up for a new single, "If I Didn't Love You," Billy Porter joined Jessie J on the twocolors remix of her track, "I Want Love," and Anne-Marie dropped her new album, Therapy, which features an uptempo collab with Little Mix, "Kiss My (Uh Oh)."
Plus, new music from Lorde, Bazzie, CNCO, The Linda Lindas and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Don't Go Yet" - Camila Cabello
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"New Normal" - Khalid
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Right on Time" - Brandi Carlile
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Coloratura" - Coldplay
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Stoned at the Nail Salon" - Lorde
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"I Like That" - Bazzi
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Phoenix" - Big Red Machine feat. Fleet Foxes and Anais Mitchell
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Kiss My (Uh Oh)" - Anne-Marie feat. Little Mix
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Say What You Will" - James Blake
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"I Want Love (twocolors Remix)" - Jessie J feat. Billy Porter
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"HONEST" - Jeremy Zucker
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Oh!" - The Linda Lindas
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Toa la Noche" - CNCO
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Alone With You" - Alina Baraz
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Make It Past Georgia" - Ashland Craft
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Corona and Lime" - Shwayze & Cisco Adler feat. HIRIE
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Remain" - Saleka
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
