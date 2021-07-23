Music

New Music Releases July 23: Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Brandi Carlile, Khalid and More

By Meredith B. Kile
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Despite Kanye West's epic listening party for his new album, Donda, the tracks aren't actually available to stream anywhere...yet. But we did get an epic new track from Lil Nas X, a collab with Jack Harlow titled "INDUSTRY BABY," complete with a cinematic, NSFW music video. And Camila Cabello dropped her latest, a Cuban percussion-infused, dance floor-ready single, "Don't Go Yet," which will be featured on her upcoming album, Familia

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood teamed up for a new single, "If I Didn't Love You," Billy Porter joined Jessie J on the twocolors remix of her track, "I Want Love," and Anne-Marie dropped her new album, Therapy, which features an uptempo collab with Little Mix, "Kiss My (Uh Oh)."

Plus, new music from Lorde, Bazzie, CNCO, The Linda Lindas and more!

Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

"INDUSTRY BABY" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Don't Go Yet" - Camila Cabello

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"New Normal" - Khalid

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Right on Time" - Brandi Carlile

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Coloratura" - Coldplay

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Stoned at the Nail Salon" - Lorde

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"I Like That" - Bazzi

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Phoenix" - Big Red Machine feat. Fleet Foxes and Anais Mitchell

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Kiss My (Uh Oh)" - Anne-Marie feat. Little Mix

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Say What You Will" - James Blake

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"I Want Love (twocolors Remix)" - Jessie J feat. Billy Porter

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"HONEST" - Jeremy Zucker

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Oh!" - The Linda Lindas

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Toa la Noche" - CNCO

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Alone With You" - Alina Baraz

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Make It Past Georgia" - Ashland Craft

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Corona and Lime" - Shwayze & Cisco Adler feat. HIRIE

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

"Remain" - Saleka

Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify

