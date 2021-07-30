New Music Releases July 30: Billie Eilish, Silk Sonic, Bleachers, Mickey Guyton and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Billie Eilish released her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, and celebrated with an exclusive launch event hosted by Spotify, which showcased a behind-the-scenes look at her new music, as well as the streaming service's first-ever artist hub on-platform. In addition to the album, Happier Than Ever: The Destination features exclusive content like Eilish's personally curated playlists, three new enhanced album experiences, lyrical breakdowns, motion graphics, Q&As, Easter eggs and more.
The evening was a special curation of all three versions of Billie’s enhanced album modes -- Billie Mode, Fan Mode and Lyric Mode -- where fans and celebrity guests like Olivia Rodrigo, Ben Platt, Dove Cameron, Jaden and Willow Smith, Khalid and more had a chance to interact with various songs from the album throughout the glamorous, 1950s-inspired Los Angeles estate.
In other new music releases this week, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Silk Sonic collab dropped their second single, "Skate," Mickey Guyton shared the title track from her upcoming album, Remember Her Name, and Jack Antonoff's band, Bleachers, released their third studio album, Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.
Fellow Disney musical stars Cozi Zuehlsdorff and Andrew Barth Feldman teamed up on a sweetly nostalgic duet, "The Old Me & You," Skepta recruited J Balvin for his new track, "Nirvana," and Aly & AJ covered a beloved The National song, "I Need My Girl."
Plus, new music from Dolly Parton, Ryan Hurd, The Kid LAROI, Yola, Zac Brown Band and more!
Read on for some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Skate" - Silk Sonic
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night - Bleachers
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Sent From Above" - Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"BEST FOR ME" - The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
Stand for Myself - Yola
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Coast" - Ryan Hurd
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Brighter Days (Are Before Us)" - Meet Me @ The Altar
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"I Need My Girl" - Aly & AJ
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Better Days" - Dermot Kennedy
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Nirvana" - Skepta feat. J Balvin
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"The Old Me & You" - Cozi Zuehlsdorff & Andrew Barth Feldman
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Stubborn Pride" - Zac Brown Band feat. Marcus King
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Mistress Violet" - Allie X & Violet Chachki
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"For a Night Like This" - Darren Criss
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"PMA" - All Time Low feat. Pale Waves
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Lost in a Small Town" - Dylan Schneider
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Summer of Love" - Aluna
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Train" - TALK
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Losing My Mind" - Angels & Airwaves
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"make believe" - mazie
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Try Again" - DallasK feat. Lauv
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
"Blue Football" - August Royals
Stream it now: Amazon / Apple / Spotify
