New Music Releases July 8: Ciara, The 1975, Brent Faiyaz, Anitta, DNCE and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Ciara showed us how to make it "JUMP" this summer with her club-ready new single, Burna Boy dropped his new album, Love, Damini, which includes a collab with Ed Sheeran, and DNCE continued their return with the lovestruck new track, "Got Me Good."
But Anitta might be the NMF queen this week, joining Murda Beatz, Quavo, J. Balvin and Pharrell on the fiery "No Mas," and teaming up with TINI and Becky G for "La Loto." Plus, she previewed an upcoming collab with Missy Elliott on her Instagram, writing, "Nothing could ever explain my feelings at this moment!"
Plus, new music from Brent Faiyaz, Fivio Foreign & The Kid LAROI, Keith Urban, Noah Kahan and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"JUMP" - Ciara feat. Coast Contra
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No Mas" - Murda Beatz feat. Quavo, J. Balvin, Anitta, and Pharrell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
WASTELAND - Brent Faiyaz
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Part of the Band" - The 1975
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Love, Damini - Burna Boy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Love You Honey, Give Me a Beer (Go Through It)" - Blondie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Paris to Tokyo" - Fivio Foreign & The Kid LAROI
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Brown Eyes Baby" - Keith Urban
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Got Me Good" - DNCE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Change the Locks" - King Princess
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"La Loto" - TINI, Becky G, Anitta
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Freedom - Journey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lost Without You" - Kygo feat. Dean Lewis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"the idea" - blackbear
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Unstoppable (R3HAB Remix)" - Sia & R3HAB
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Eleanor" - Hot Chip
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"CHEERS" - SEVENTEEN
"Stick Season" - Noah Kahan
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Money, Love & Death" - Garrett Nash
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
dear amelia - renforshort
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Friend Right Now" - Caleb Hearn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Towards the Moon - August 08
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SELF-SABOTAGE" - Waterparks
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
MANIFESTO: DAY 1 - ENHYPEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Balling" - EDEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BDSM" - corook
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Missing You" / "Something About Your Love" - SG Lewis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"These Nights" - Loud Luxury feat. KIDDO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Adrenaline" - MASN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drive You Crazy" - Dylan Matthew & Nitti Gritti
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Relajao (Remix)" - Zaucy, Zizzy, Francely Abreuu, Leon Leiden
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Me On You" - Muscadine Bloodline
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Is It Enough" - Hope Tala
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Bare Necessities (from The Jungle Book)" - Lang Lang
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Domino (Dan Shake Remix)" - Myd & Dan Shake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Season 1 - Episode 5: Hating Stuff" - Ian McConnell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"midwest blues" - nobody likes you pat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Murder for Higher - Signet Ringer (Paul Walter Hauser)
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Girls – The 2nd Mini Album - aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"OTT" - easy life feat. BENEE
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wander Away" - Goldpine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Fukstar" - Wargasm
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"More Than I Know" - Kevin Chung & Johnny Chay
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LOSER" - KILLBOY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Summer Sun - Oakrest
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Hopeless & Romantic - Titus Bank
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Countryside Drive" - Lucas Hoge
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Slow It Down" - Mitch Bradford
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Fight" - Mechanical Roots
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
