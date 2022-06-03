New Music Releases June 3: Post Malone, 070 Shake, Maggie Rogers, Prince
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Post Malone returned to the new music charts with his new album, Twelve Carat Toothache, a follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 album, Hollywood's Bleeding. Prince's estate released a remixed and digitally enhanced edition of Prince and the Revolution: Live, which features performances from the iconic singer's Purple Rain tour stop in Syracuse, New York, from March 1985. And Bo Burnham shared a new album of bonus tracks from his Emmy and GRAMMY Award-winning 2020 musical-comedy special, Inside.
Rising country star Brooke Eden released "Left You For Me," the debut track from her upcoming EP, Choosing You, and also announced a new partnership with the RIAA called "Music Matters," aimed at demonstrating "how music can enable our authentic voice, give us purpose, connect us to each other and give us strength and courage to navigate life’s challenges."
A multi-event initiative that will see Eden appearing at schools, medical centers and recording studios throughout the year, "Music Matters with RIAA" is a deeply personal cause for the singer, who publicly came out last January and hopes to use the program to further embrace the LGBTQ+ community, as well as her own self-acceptance.
"This effort is an opportunity to help others find confidence and their better selves," Eden said of the initiative, which officially kicks off on June 23. "I’ve been going through so much healing myself, learning and unlearning, how to be a better human and I hope that comes out in the music and my writing, which is truly my therapy."
Also in New Music Friday this week, check out new tracks and albums from 070 Shake, Betty Who, Vance Joy, Maggie Rogers and more!
Read on to listen to some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Twelve Carat Toothache - Post Malone
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Prince and The Revolution: Live (2022 Remaster) - Prince
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
THE INSIDE OUTTAKES - Bo Burnham
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
You Can't Kill Me - 070 Shake
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Love It (I Don’t Care 2022 Re-Edit)" - Icona Pop feat. Charli XCX
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Want Want" - Maggie Rogers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Loco Por Perrearte (Remix)" - De La Ghetto & Rauw Alejandro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cake" - Remi Wolf
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Only You" - Angelica Ross
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Spitting Off the Edge of the World" - Yeah Yeah Yeahs feat. Perfume Genius
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Famous Friends (Deluxe Edition) - Chris Young
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NO MIENTEN (Tiësto Remix) - Becky G & Tiësto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cosmic Colors" - Ash Gordon feat. Trixie Mattel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"How Do You Love Somebody" - Why Don't We
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Every Side of You" - Vance Joy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Left You For Me" - Brooke Eden
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Will of The People" - Muse
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blow Out My Candle" - Betty Who
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Love Talking - Eli Young Band
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Don’t Tempt Me" - Sophia Scott
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tattoos" - Reneé Rapp
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"blur" - Johnny Orlando
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Bathroom Light" - Mt. Joy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Illusion" - aespa
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Drag Me Out (Billen Ted Remix)" - Kah-Lo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Modern Warfare" - EDEN
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Floor Is Lava!!" - LØLØ
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"sun keeps on shining" - almost monday
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everything Has Your Memory" - Wade Bowen
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
It Starts With Love - The Suffers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Tu2Ru" - Chesca x Nio Garcia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"i feel everything" - Amelia Moore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Why We Broke Up" - Peytan Porter
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Something or Somebody" - Twinnie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"End of the Day" - Erika Sirola
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Better Than I Deserve" - The Local Honeys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"nothing (in my head)" - Pinkshift
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Looking Right Into the Sun" - Hello Mary
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Scared to Lose" - glimmers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Underwater" - Nights In Stereo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
He Rode On - Michael Shaw
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"if we lived on the moon" - vivi rincon
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Relationship Anxiety" - Pollyanna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"More Than Life" - Mitch Bradford
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Moments - Dear Spring
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Miss You" - Kleo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
