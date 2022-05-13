New Music Releases May 13: Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone, My Chemical Romance and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
There was more than one major return in the music world this week, as Kendrick Lamar dropped his long-anticipated new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Post Malone shared the first single -- a collab with Roddy Ricch -- off of his upcoming fourth studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, and My Chemical Romance shocked fans with the surprise drop of "The Foundations of Decay," their first new single in more than seven years!
Friday also saw the release of new albums from Florence + The Machine, The Chainsmokers, Mandy Moore and The Black Keys, as well as new tracks from Becky G, Måneskin, Tate McRae, MIKA and more.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Cooped Up" - Post Malone feat. Roddy Ricch
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Foundations of Decay" - My Chemical Romance
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dance Fever - Florence + The Machine
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
So Far So Good - The Chainsmokers
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BAILÉ CON MI EX" - Becky G
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"2step" - Ed Sheeran feat Budjerah
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Mr. Percocet" - Noah Cyrus
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Will It Ever Feel The Same?" - Bazzi
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"what would you do?" - Tate McRae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Ain’t Worried" - OneRepublic
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Roman Candles" - Death Cab for Cutie
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Worth a Shot" - Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"SUPERMODEL" - Måneskin
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
In Real Life - Mandy Moore
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Seeing Someone Else" - Ingrid Andress
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Cumbiana II - Carlos Vives
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"BTBT" - B.I & Soulja Boy feat. DeVita
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DAMN HOMIE" - yvngxchris feat. Lil Yachty
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Purple Haze" - Joy Oladokun
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Alaska" - Jewel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Freedom (Johnny’s Song)" - Gavin DeGraw
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Open Your Mouth" - Hayley Orrantia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Love My Hometown" - RaeLynn
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Yo Yo" - MIKA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sentido" - Alex Rose feat. Wisin & Yandel
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Through the Echoes" - Paolo Nutini
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"laurel" - BETWEEN FRIENDS
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dead To Me" - DaniLeigh
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Scarborough Street Fight" - The Sheepdogs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Hold the Line" - Bartees Strange
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"we'll make this ok" - renforshort feat. Travis Barker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Butterfly Blue - Mallrat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Come Home" - Tauren Wells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
In Bloom - Sofía Valdés
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Turn the Lights Down Low" - Timmy Trumpet feat. R3HAB & NINEONE#
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dead Horses" - The Local Honeys
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Workin’ Man" - Dustin Collins
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"No One Can Stop Us" - Layke
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Slow Down" - Maeve Steele
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
