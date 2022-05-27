New Music Releases May 27: Kelly Clarkson, Calvin Harris, Tate McRae & More
Kelly Clarkson Sings ‘I Will Always Love You’ in Dolly Parton Tr…
Ray Liotta, 'Goodfellas' Star, Dies at 67
Michelle Dockery Says She's 'Excited' for Her Wedding at 'Downto…
Inside Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's Friendship 17 Years Afte…
Scott Disick Parties at Strip Club as Ex Kourtney Kardashian Mar…
Ellen DeGeneres Says a Tearful Farewell to Daytime Talk Show Aft…
Amber Heard Tears Up as She Testifies Again in Ongoing Trial Aga…
Jurnee Smollett Reacts to Fans Calling for a Black Canary Spinof…
Zach and Tori Roloff on Adjusting to Life With Baby No. 3 (Exclu…
Ellen DeGeneres Shares Emotional Message After Taping Final Epis…
Portia de Rossi Tears Up During Final 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'…
'Siesta Key's Madisson Hausburg Tears Up Remembering Late Son El…
Josh Duggar Sentenced to Nearly 13 Years in Prison for Child Por…
Kim Kardashian Reveals the Epiphany That Caused Her Divorce From…
Johnny Depp Trial: WB President Says Amber Heard and Jason Momoa…
Remembering Ray Liotta: ‘Goodfellas’ Co-Star Lorraine Bracco, J…
Inside Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian Wedding
Martha Stewart Sells Her Stuff to Blake Lively, Jimmy Fallon and…
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Calvin Harris helped kick off our summer songs playlist with his latest, "Potion," featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug. Ed Sheeran released the expanded "Tour Edition" of his latest album, =. And Kelly Clarkson shared a cover of Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever," announcing an upcoming six-song EP with some of her favorite "Kellyoke" tracks from her daytime talk show.
"Music is in the DNA of everything I do, so when The Kelly Clarkson Show started we knew it was the perfect way to kick off every episode," Clarkson said of the album, out June 9, in a press release. "Over 500 songs later, and we’re still not running out of amazing artists to pay tribute to. Picking just six was near-impossible, but these songs have been some of my favorites. Thanks for singing along with me y’all!"
Also this week, new music from Tate McRae, Chance the Rapper, MUNA, a collab between Wynonna Judd and Waxachatchee, and much more.
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Potion" - Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Happier Than Ever" - Kelly Clarkson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
= (Tour Edition) - Ed Sheeran
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"A Bar About A Bar" - Chance the Rapper
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Other Side" - Wynonna & Waxahatchee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I Just Called" - NEIKED, Anne-Marie & Latto
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Goodbye" - Mimi Webb
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The One" - M.I.A.
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY" - easy life feat. Kevin Abstract
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lovesong" - beabadoobee
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Salt" - Sueco
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Home By Now" - MUNA
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sad Anymore" - Tom Odell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
i hope u see this (deluxe) - thuy
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Sleeper" - Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
closer to closure - Lexi Jayde
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Assassin" - Beauty School Dropout
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Man Made" - Matt Stell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
The Story - KANGDANIEL
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dry Spell" - JORDY
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Dale Promo" - Noa Kirel & Metro the Savage
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"NAILS" - Noga Erez
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
My Friend Mica - Boyish
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sensitive" - Alex Porat
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Vibin" - Ylona Garcia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Archie" - Sorcha Richardson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"I'm Afraid I'll Go to Heaven" - Moon Walker
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Beers In It" - Johnny Dailey
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Easy Way Out" - Yen Strange
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Wild Ride" - Brandon Stansell
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Set in Stone" - Katy Guillen & The Drive
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
RELATED CONTENT:
Wynonna Jude Releases First Single After Mom Naomi's Death
Watch Hanson Perform 'Write You a Song' Live (Exclusive)
Halsey Says Record Label 'Won't Let Me' Release New Song