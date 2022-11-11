New Music Releases November 11: Rihanna, Joe Jonas, Khalid, BROCKHAMPTON and More
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
It was a big week for movie songs, as Rihanna dropped "Born Again," her second new single from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, Joe Jonas released his collab with Khalid, "Not Alone," which is featured in Jonas' upcoming movie, Devotion, and Chord Overstreet shared "Everybody Loves Christmas" from his holiday rom-com with Lindsay Lohan, Falling for Christmas.
BROCKHAMPTON released "The Ending," the first single from the group's upcoming final album, Nas made his return with King's Disease III, and Sex Lives of College Girls star Reneé Rapp dropped her debut EP, Everything to Everyone.
Plus, new music from Julia Michaels, Louis Tomlinson, Rauw Alejandro, Hozier and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
"Born Again" - Rihanna
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Not Alone" - Joe Jonas feat. Khalid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"The Ending" - BROCKHAMPTON
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Sorry To Me Too" - Julia Michaels
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
King’s Disease III - Nas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Everything To Everyone - Reneé Rapp
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"LEJOS DEL CIELO" - Rauw Alejandro
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Blood Upon the Snow" - Bear McCreary feat. Hozier
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"If Jesus Was A Rockstar" - Kim Petras
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Silver Tongues" - Louis Tomlinson
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Damn (You’ve Got Me Saying)" - Galantis, David Guetta & MNEK
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Let Yourself Free - Fitz and The Tantrums
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Weapons" - Ava Max
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
ELEVATION - Black Eyed Peas
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Birthday Girl" - Nelly feat. Chris Lane
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lose You" - Afrojack & James Arthur
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"ESTÁS BUENÍSIMO" - NATHY PELUSO
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
two - gnash
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Part Of It" - Jordan Davis
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Everybody Loves Christmas" - Chord Overstreet
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" - Tauren Wells
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Thrill Of The Chase - Kygo
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"spaceship (Dave Audé remix)" - LeAnn Rimes
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
More Love, Less Ego - Wizkid
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"In The Yuma" - Chris Lake feat. Aatig
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Favorite Human" - Poo Bear
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"High Up" - half•alive
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"perfect" - Zevia
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
Crashlanded - Madeline Edwards
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Ruin My Life" - Zolita
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"lemon sorbet" - SASH
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Lydia" - Margo Price
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"First Christmas in Love" - Jordana Bryant
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
"Silent Night" - Liddy Clark
Stream it now: Apple / Spotify
