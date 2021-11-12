New Music Releases November 12: Taylor Swift, Silk Sonic, Beyoncé, Luke Combs and More!
Taylor Swift on the Advice She'd Give Her Younger Self on 13th A…
Inside Doja Cat’s Birthday Bash With Normani, Billie Eilish and …
Adele Ranks Her Favorite Beyoncé Albums
Carole King on Taylor Swift’s Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of F…
How Daytime TV Stars Celebrated Halloween 2021
Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence After Fatal Accident, Kim Kardas…
Anya Taylor-Joy on Face of the Year Honor at CFDA Fashion Awards…
How Anya Taylor-Joy is Preparing for Princess Peach, Ed Sheeran …
JoJo Siwa Reacts to Her TikTok Mishap (Exclusive)
Kathy Hilton Teases Emotional ‘RHOBH’ Reunion Full of Tears (Exc…
‘Succession’ Season 3: Nicholas Braun Says Greg Makes a Lot of ‘…
Why JAY-Z Wanted to Bring an All-Black Western to the Screen (Ex…
‘Young and the Restless’: Inside Amelia and Richard’s Wedding Ep…
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Laugh at Teenage Throwbacks of Themse…
Here's Your First Look at Lifetime's 'The Fight That Never Ends'…
Malin Akerman Reflects on ‘Heartbreak Kid’ 15 Years Later (Exclu…
Kate Beckinsale on New Crime-Comedy ‘Guilty Party’ and Her Daugh…
Zonnique Keeps it Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (E…
Stacey Dash Details Her Addiction and Past Traumas
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.
Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped the album from their super-smooth collab, An Evening With Silk Sonic. Beyoncé officially released "Be Alive," her soaring new ballad from the upcoming Will Smith film King Richard. And Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin shared his debut single, "Neighborhood."
Rosalía and The Weeknd teamed up on "LA FAMA," Saweetie dropped her Insecure track, "Get It Girl," and Joss Stone and Avril Lavigne both returned with new songs!
Plus, new music from Luke Combs, Mitski, Chord Overstreet, Trixie Mattel, Holly Humberstone and more!
And when it comes to holiday songs, there are new tracks from '80s legend Debbie Gibson, America's Got Talent fan favorite Victory Brinker and Bradshaw Bunch star Rachel Bradshaw, who teamed up with her dad, Terry Bradshaw, on the holly jolly "Christmas to Me."
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
An Evening With Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"LA FAMA" - Rosalía feat. The Weeknd
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Doin' This" - Luke Combs
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Get It Girl" - Saweetie
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"let you" - iann dior
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Neighborhood" - Caleb McLaughlin
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"The Only Heartbreaker" - Mitski
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"feel like sh*t" - Tate McRae
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Outlawz" - Rick Ross feat. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Apart - Allen Stone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Walls Are Way Too Thin - Holly Humberstone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Hello Hello" - Trixie Mattel
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Jolene (Destructo Remix)" - Dolly Parton
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Between Us (Deluxe Version) - Little Mix
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"love is just a word" - Jasmine Thompson & Calum Scott
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Never Forget My Love" - Joss Stone
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Song You'll Never Heart" - Sarcastic Sounds feat. Maisie Peters
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"here comes the sun" - Christina Perri
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Friday Night Lights" - Chord Overstreet
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Heartbreak" - BROODS
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Cisgender" - Shamir
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple
"Never a Good Time" - NOTD & The Band Camino
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Se Menea" - Don Omar & Nio Garcia
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Sunshine" - OneRepublic
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Envolver" - Anitta
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"These Days" - Jamestown Revival
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Golden Nights" - Sophie and the Giants feat. Benny Benassi & Dardust
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Never Not" - High Valley
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Last Breath" - Mark Tuan
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Almost Blue - Tama Gucci
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"It's a Dream!" - Hembree
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
everyone has a breaking point - flowerkid
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Screened In" - Joe Nichols
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Christmas to Me" - Rachel Bradshaw feat. Terry Bradshaw
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Christmas Star" - Debbie Gibson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Legacy" - Kenny G feat. "The Sound" of Stan Getz
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
The Wonder of Christmas - Victory Brinker
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
RELATED CONTENT:
Taylor Swift Delivers the Ultimate Burn to the Subjects of Past Songs
Adele Flawlessly Sings One of Her Classics in CBS Special
Kanye West Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Late Mother Donda
Related Gallery