Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Taylor Swift took everyone back to 2012 with the re-release of her mega-hit album, Red. "Taylor's Version" includes re-recorded tracks, bonus songs from the vault and new collabs with Phoebe Bridgers, Ed Sheeran, Chris Stapleton and more. Plus, in case you weren't already so in your feelings you couldn't see over your scarf, Swift directed a short film accompaniment for the highly anticipated 10-minute version of her heartfelt breakup track, "All Too Well," which will be released on Friday night.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak dropped the album from their super-smooth collab, An Evening With Silk Sonic. Beyoncé officially released "Be Alive," her soaring new ballad from the upcoming Will Smith film King Richard. And Stranger Things star Caleb McLaughlin shared his debut single, "Neighborhood."

Rosalía and The Weeknd teamed up on "LA FAMA," Saweetie dropped her Insecure track, "Get It Girl," and Joss Stone and Avril Lavigne both returned with new songs!

Plus, new music from Luke Combs, Mitski, Chord Overstreet, Trixie Mattel, Holly Humberstone and more!

And when it comes to holiday songs, there are new tracks from '80s legend Debbie Gibson, America's Got Talent fan favorite Victory Brinker and Bradshaw Bunch star Rachel Bradshaw, who teamed up with her dad, Terry Bradshaw, on the holly jolly "Christmas to Me."

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

Red (Taylor's Version) - Taylor Swift

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Be Alive" - Beyoncé

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

An Evening With Silk Sonic - Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"LA FAMA" - Rosalía feat. The Weeknd

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Doin' This" - Luke Combs

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Get It Girl" - Saweetie

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"let you" - iann dior

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Neighborhood" - Caleb McLaughlin

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"The Only Heartbreaker" - Mitski

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"feel like sh*t" - Tate McRae

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Outlawz" - Rick Ross feat. Jazmine Sullivan & 21 Savage

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Apart - Allen Stone

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

The Walls Are Way Too Thin - Holly Humberstone

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Hello Hello" - Trixie Mattel

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Jolene (Destructo Remix)" - Dolly Parton

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Between Us (Deluxe Version) - Little Mix

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"love is just a word" - Jasmine Thompson & Calum Scott

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Never Forget My Love" - Joss Stone

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Song You'll Never Heart" - Sarcastic Sounds feat. Maisie Peters

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"here comes the sun" - Christina Perri

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Friday Night Lights" - Chord Overstreet

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Heartbreak" - BROODS

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Cisgender" - Shamir

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple

"Never a Good Time" - NOTD & The Band Camino

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Se Menea" - Don Omar & Nio Garcia

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Sunshine" - OneRepublic

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Envolver" - Anitta

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"These Days" - Jamestown Revival

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Golden Nights" - Sophie and the Giants feat. Benny Benassi & Dardust

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Never Not" - High Valley

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Last Breath" - Mark Tuan

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Almost Blue - Tama Gucci

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"It's a Dream!" - Hembree

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

everyone has a breaking point - flowerkid

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Screened In" - Joe Nichols

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Christmas to Me" - Rachel Bradshaw feat. Terry Bradshaw

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Christmas Star" - Debbie Gibson

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Legacy" - Kenny G feat. "The Sound" of Stan Getz

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

The Wonder of Christmas - Victory Brinker

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

