Music

New Music Releases November 19: Adele, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and More!

By Meredith B. Kile‍
This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.

If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.
40:54

Adele on Why She Refuses to Make TikTok Music

05:06

New Music Friday: The Album That'll Be Your New Life Soundtrack

03:23

Adele Shares the Moment She Knew Her Marriage to Simon Konecki W…

04:26

Adele ‘Not Fazed’ by Conversation Around Her 100 Lb. Weight Loss

03:25

Adele Gets Emotional as Son Angelo Watches Her Perform Live for …

03:24

Watch Adele’s ‘Easy on Me’ Outtakes

04:16

First Look at Adele and Oprah Winfrey’s Sit-Down Interview

04:56

'Adele One Night Only': All the Stars Who Attended Concert Event

03:05

Adele Reveals She Almost Scrapped '30' Album

04:43

‘Adele One Night Only’: Sneak Peek at Oprah Interview, New Perfo…

03:41

'Adele One Night Only': All the Stars Who Attended Concert Event

01:40

Will Smith Reflects on Hitting ‘Rock Bottom’ After Spending a Ni…

04:11

Adele Says She Misses Being Married While Giving John Mayer Rela…

04:01

Gayle King Shares What Adele's CBS Concert Special Was Like (Exc…

00:41

Adele Performs 'Rolling in the Deep' From Her 'One Night Only' S…

03:40

Will Smith Says He Failed Every Woman in His Life

03:10

Selena Gomez Channels Her ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Character t…

03:40

'Adele One Night Only': Watch Her Sing 3 New Tracks From '30'

05:41

Watch Adele Help Pull Off Surprise Proposal During ‘One Night On…

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.

Queen of Catharsis Adele returned to the scene with 30, her latest collection of heartfelt hits. Jennifer Lopez shared the title track from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. And Christina Aguilera shared the first single from her upcoming Spanish language album, "Somos Nada." 

Cardi B and Halle Berry collaborated to release the music from Bruised, Berry's new Netflix movie, marking the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack that features artists like Latto, City Girls, Saweetie and more. And Snoop Dogg recruited some of his famous friends to feature on Algorithm, his first release since becoming president of Def Jam earlier this year.

Plus, new music from Bryson Tiller, MONSTA X, 100 gecs, French Montana and more!

Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!

30 - Adele

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Somos Nada" - Christina Aguilera

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"On My Way (Marry Me)" - Jennifer Lopez

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film) - Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls and more

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm - Snoop Dogg, Redman, Method Man, Fabolous and more

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

A Different Christmas - Bryson Tiller

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"mememe" - 100 gecs

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Cherry" - FLETCHER feat. Hayley Kiyoko

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

They Got Amnesia - French Montana

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

No Limit - MONSTA X

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"How to Talk to Girls" - Brantley Gilbert

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Raise the Rook - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Happy Holidays, You Bastard" - jxdn

Stream it now: Spotify

"Never Get It Back" - Gabby Barrett

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"A-O-K" - Tai Verdes feat. Manuel Turizo

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Off" - Maxwell

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Insecure" - Abby Anderson

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Dizzy" - Chloe Moriondo feat. Thomas Headon & Alfie Templeman

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Get Yourself a Friend - Ultra Q

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

Talk to Me - TALK

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Sweet Dreams & Dynamite" - SEEB feat. Nina Nesbitt

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Slow Cookin'" & "Soul Food" - Willie Jones

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Crystal Ball" - Lila Drew

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

"Daydream" - joe rico

Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon

RELATED CONTENT:

Adele Releases Long-Awaited 4th Studio Album, '30'

Cardi B Talks AMAs and Kulture Being a Huge BTS Fan

Queen of Catharsis: How Adele Turns Heartbreak Into Hits

 