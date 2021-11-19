New Music Releases November 19: Adele, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez and More!
Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes.
Queen of Catharsis Adele returned to the scene with 30, her latest collection of heartfelt hits. Jennifer Lopez shared the title track from her upcoming rom-com, Marry Me. And Christina Aguilera shared the first single from her upcoming Spanish language album, "Somos Nada."
Cardi B and Halle Berry collaborated to release the music from Bruised, Berry's new Netflix movie, marking the first all-female hip-hop soundtrack that features artists like Latto, City Girls, Saweetie and more. And Snoop Dogg recruited some of his famous friends to feature on Algorithm, his first release since becoming president of Def Jam earlier this year.
Plus, new music from Bryson Tiller, MONSTA X, 100 gecs, French Montana and more!
Read on to check out some of our favorite recommendations for new songs and albums to listen to this week -- plus, where you can stream them now!
30 - Adele
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Somos Nada" - Christina Aguilera
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"On My Way (Marry Me)" - Jennifer Lopez
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Bruised (Soundtrack From and Inspired by the Netflix Film) - Cardi B, Saweetie, Latto, City Girls and more
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Snoop Dogg Presents Algorithm - Snoop Dogg, Redman, Method Man, Fabolous and more
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
A Different Christmas - Bryson Tiller
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"mememe" - 100 gecs
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Cherry" - FLETCHER feat. Hayley Kiyoko
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
They Got Amnesia - French Montana
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
No Limit - MONSTA X
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"How to Talk to Girls" - Brantley Gilbert
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Raise the Rook - Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Happy Holidays, You Bastard" - jxdn
Stream it now: Spotify
"Never Get It Back" - Gabby Barrett
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"A-O-K" - Tai Verdes feat. Manuel Turizo
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Off" - Maxwell
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Insecure" - Abby Anderson
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Dizzy" - Chloe Moriondo feat. Thomas Headon & Alfie Templeman
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Get Yourself a Friend - Ultra Q
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
Talk to Me - TALK
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Sweet Dreams & Dynamite" - SEEB feat. Nina Nesbitt
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Slow Cookin'" & "Soul Food" - Willie Jones
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Crystal Ball" - Lila Drew
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
"Daydream" - joe rico
Stream it now: Spotify / Apple / Amazon
